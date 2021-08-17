Amid Taliban takeover and countries trying to safeguard their citizens, the United States conducted an evacuation process of its troops that were positioned at Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi base camp. Exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show US troops set to reach Doha in Qatar after taking off from Kabul. It is important to mention here that this evacuation is a part of US President Joe Biden's promise to pull back troops from Afghanistan by the 9/11 anniversary which marks the US-led Afghanistan invasion to neutralize the Taliban post the Twin Tower attacks.

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan started nearly three months ago and since then the Taliban started taking over one after another province of the country. US President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood squarely behind his decision to withdraw American forces while acknowledging the “gut-wrenching” images unfolding in Kabul. On Monday, videos of chaotic scenes from the Kabul airport came out depicting the cries of the people. Huge crowds came at Kabul Airport while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of 5 million people.

US President stands by his decision, blames Afghan leadership for chaos

A day after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Monday night and said that the US presence will be swift and will respond with force if the Taliban try to attack or disturb the process of evacuation. He also spoke about the years of war between both countries which has now finally concluded to end America's warfighting in Afghanistan.

Breaking his silence on the Taliban take over on Kabul, President Jo Biden on Monday night said that the aim behind US troops' presence in Afghanistan was never 'nation building' and it was to prevent al-Qaeda from using it against the US. Admitting that the US will be criticised, President Biden said that he cannot repeat mistakes or cannot ignore issues like other leaders and it is "wrong to ask US forces to step up when Afghanistan did not". The statement from the US President was based on reports stating Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country after the military surrendered to the Taliban.

Mentioning a previous meeting with the ousted leader of Afghanistan, Biden stated, "Ashraf Ghani insisted the Afghan forces will fight, but they did not." He stated that he had had "frank conversations with Ghani on how Afghanistan should be prepared to fight". Biden also stressed the need for Afghanistan to engage in a political settlement. While admitting that the images of Afghanistan now are 'gut-wrenching' Biden said, "I am clear of my answer. I am not going to conflict with the interests of the US."