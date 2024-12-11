What Are Ghost Guns And Why They Are A Huge Threat | Image: Unsplash

New York: The recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has put a spotlight on the issue of ghost guns, untraceable firearms that can be assembled at home. Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in connection with Thompson's killing, allegedly carried a ghost gun—a firearm that is typically made from parts purchased online and lacks serial numbers, making it nearly impossible to trace.

What Are Ghost Guns?

Ghost guns, often referred to as "do-it-yourself guns," can be assembled quickly and easily, often without any background checks. These weapons can be made from kits or individual parts, which are readily available for purchase online. The absence of serial numbers means that these firearms evade the usual tracking methods used by law enforcement, posing significant risks to public safety.

In the case of Brian Thompson, reports indicate that Mangione was found with a semi-automatic pistol that appeared to have a 3D-printed receiver, a metal slide, and a silencer. This weapon was capable of firing 9mm rounds, consistent with the type used in Thompson's fatal shooting in New York. The incident highlights the dangers of ghost guns, which have become increasingly associated with violent crimes.

The Impact of Ghost Guns on Gun Violence

Ghost guns have been linked to a growing number of shootings across the United States. These weapons are often used by individuals who are prohibited from owning firearms, as they can be assembled without background checks. For example, an unlicensed individual in Pennsylvania used a ghost gun to commit murder in 2022, and a teenager employed a homemade gun in a school shooting in California in 2019.

Regulatory Measures and Challenges

In response to the threat posed by ghost guns, the Biden administration has proposed regulations to treat these firearms similarly to commercially available guns. Manufacturers of ghost gun kits are now required to include serial numbers and conduct background checks on purchasers. However, this move has faced opposition from gun rights groups, leading to ongoing legal challenges.

States Taking Action

Several states have enacted laws banning or regulating ghost guns, including California, New York, Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey. These regulations aim to close loopholes that allow individuals to evade existing gun control measures.