4 best individual performances of T20 World Cup 2021
Image: @ICC/Twitter
England's Jos Buttler set Sharjah on fire with his sensational knock of unbeaten 101 runs against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup and remained the only batter to score a ton in the tournament
Image: AP
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned career-best figures (5/19) with a five-wicket haul to help Australia thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets in a Super 12 Group in T20 World Cup
Image: AP
Mathew Wade's 41 runs off 17 balls including hattrick sixes off Shaheen Afridi helped Australia to reach the T20 World Cup final
Image: AP
Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 runs knock played an important role in Australia's comprehensive 8-wicket victory in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup
Image: @ICC/Twitter