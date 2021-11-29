5 most powerful space telescopes ever launched
Image: NASA
NASA's Chandra x-ray observatory was launched in 1999 to detect X-rays emitted from deep space.
Image: NASA
NASA's SpitzerSpace Telescope was launched in 2003 and was the first to detect light coming in from an exoplanet.
Image: NASA
Launched in 2009, NASA's Kepler Space Telescope was deployed to find Earth-like planets in the universe.
The Herschel telescope was launched by European Space Agency to study the cool universe in infrared.
Image: NASA
NASA-ESA's Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 to study deep space entities from planets to black holes.
Image: NASA