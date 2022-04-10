Best PlayStation 5 games for 2022: Here are some popular titles for PS5 owners
Image: Unsplash
Developed by Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games, Control: Ultimate Edition was released in 2019. According to Gamespot, it is one of the best video games on PlayStation 5 as of now.
Image: Remedy Entertainment
Developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, Deathloop is yet another popular video game for PlayStation 5 players.
Image: Arkane Studios
Developed by Blueprint Games and Japan Studio, and published by Sony Ineractive Entertainment, Demon's Souls is one of the best video games for PlayStation 5 owners, according to Gamespot.
Image: Blueprint Games
Devil May Cry was initially released in 2019. Developed by Capcom, the game was released on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5 and remains one of the best games to play.
Image: Capcom
Elden Ring is the most popular video game launched in 2022. The excitement among players to play this game caused its servers to crash shortly after its global launch. It is developed by FromSoftware and was released in February 2022.
Image: FromSoftware
Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII Remake is among the most popular video games for PlayStation 5, according to Gamespot.com. It was released in 2020.
Image: Square Enix