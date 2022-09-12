Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 12 ,2022
Carlos Alcaraz: 5 youngest men's Grand Slam champions before the Spaniard
Image: AP/@usopen/Twitter
At age 19 years and 129 days old, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in the US Open 2022 final on Sunday.
Image: AP
He became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005.
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal won his maiden Grand Slam title at the age of 19 years and 3 years, during the French Open 2005.
Image: AP
Nadal defeated Mariano Puerta 6–7 (6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5 in the final at Roland Garros to win the first of his 14 titles in Paris.
Image: @rolandgarros/Twitter
Michael Chang became the youngest player ever to win a Grand Slam in 1989 after he won the final at Roland Garros at age 17 years and 110 days.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
This was Chang’s only major title in his career, which came after he dropped out of school in 1988 to pursue tennis professionally.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
Boris Becker was 17 years and 228 days old when he won his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1985.
Image: @Wimbledon/Twitter
While Becker beat Kevin Curren 6–3, 6–7 (4–7), 7–6 (7–3), 6–4 in the Wimbledon 1985 final, he ended up winning six majors in his career.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
John McEnroe won the first of his seven Grand Slam titles in 1979, by winning the US Open final at the age of 20 years and 205 days.
Image: @usopen/Twitter
McEnroe won the US Open four times and the Wimbledon Championships three times in 1981, 1983 and 1984.
Image: @usopen/Twitter
Find Out More