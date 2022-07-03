From memory cards to external SSDs: Popular storage solutions on Flipkart (July 2022)
Image: Unsplash
Starting with the basic memory cards, this HP U1 32GB memory card is available on Flipkart for Rs. 359.
Image: HP
If someone wants more storage for their camera or smartphone, they can get the SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD card for Rs. 589.
Image: SanDisk
For professionals who need to carry soft documents with them, the HP 16GB pen drive is available for Rs. 329.
Image: HP
The SanDisk 128GB pen drive is also available on Flipkart for Rs. 999.
Image: SanDisk
The SanDisk Ultra dual drive can be accessed from both smartphones and computers. The 32GB model is available on Flipkart for Rs. 489.
Image: SanDisk
The SanDisk Dual Drive Go is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 1.209 (128GB) version. It can connect to USB-C smartphones and computers.
Image: SanDisk
Last but not least, the 1TB SanDisk external Solid State Drive is available for Rs. 10,999.
Image: Sandisk