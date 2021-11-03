India vs Afghanistan: 5 Bowlers to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is Team India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with two scalps
Image: AP
With seven wickets to his name so far, star leggie Rashid Khan would be expected to spin a web around the Indian batters
Image: AP
Senior offie Ravichandran Ashwin can make handy contributions with his off-spin if selected in India's Playing XI against Afghanistan
Image: AP
Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be eager to add more to his tally of six wickets
Image: AP
If given a chance against Afghanistan, Shardul Thakur would be looking to rediscover his rhythm with the ball in hand
Image: AP/PTI