India vs New Zealand: 3 Indian players who could upset New Zealand tonight
Image: India Cricket Team / Instagram
Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India for the first time as a full-time skipper in T20I and so he would want to make a mark by scoring runs in T20I series.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Ravichandran Ashwin did well in the T20 World Cup and would want to cement his place in the T20I setup by doing well in T20I series vs New Zealand.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Surya Kumar Yadav had a quiet T20 World Cup with the bat and now with the chance to play in home condition, he will eager to score big runs.
Image: ICC/ Twitter