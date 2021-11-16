India vs New Zealand: 5 best T20I matches between the sides
Image: AP
In 2012, Brendon McCullum hit 91 runs to take NZ's total to 167/5. The match proved to be a cliffhanger as Kohli, Yuvraj and Dhoni tried to win it for India. But in the end, NZ prevailed by a meager 1 run.
Image: AP
Due to rain, the encounter in 2017 was reduced to an 8-over match. India only managed to score 67/5 in their quota. However, India bowlers were magnificent on the day as they only allowed NZ to score 60 runs in 8 overs.
Twitter Image: @BCCI
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Hamilton: First Mohammed Shami saved the match by bowling a brilliant last over to tie the match. In the Super Over, India needed 10 off 2 balls and Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes to win it for his country.
Image: AP
The fourth match of the same series in 2020 again went into the Super Over, due to Shardul Thakur's heroics. NZ scored 13 runs but Virat Kohli KL Rahul chased down the score in five balls.
Image: AP
Another close encounter took place in Hamilton in 2019 between the two sides. New Zealand scored a mammoth 212 runs in 20 overs with Munro hitting 72 runs. Karthik and Krunal tried their best but India fell short by 4 runs.
Image: AP