IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Four Key battles that will define outcome of RCB vs RR match
The biggest battle amongst all will be how Mohammed Siraj & Josh Hazlewood counter the threat of Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler. RR batter has been in great form throughout IPL 2022 and his wicket holds the key for RCB.
IPL 2022 Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal will look to keep Glenn Maxwell quiet, as the Australian is known for his big-hitting in the middle overs of an innings.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis will look to get past the powerplay as often when that happens the 37-year-old has gone to put on a big contribution for the team.
It will be interesting to see if former RCB skipper Virat Kohli can counter the ferocious pace attack of Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna.
