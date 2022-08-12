Aditi Rathi
Aug 12 ,2022
Janhvi Kapoor's monochrome outfit to Rashmika's gym wear; Celebs' latest fashion picks
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a monochrome purple halter neck jumpsuit after a workout session.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor stunned in a green-coloured salwar suit with intricate white threadwork.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a black tank top on white pants during her latest outing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a blue t-shirt and black bottoms as he was papped in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rashmika Mandanna turned heads as she sported a white tank top and black yoga pants after her workout session.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde opted for a white crop top and ribbed jeans as her airport look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Soha Ali Khan looked beautiful in a black salwar suit, while Kunal Kemmy donned a white t-shirt with printed pants during their latest outing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
