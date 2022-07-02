Nothing Phone (1) appears online in clear black variant: Have a look at the renders here
Image: xdadeveloper
This is how the Nothing Phone 1 could look in the black colour.
Image: @svil3/Twitter
The Glyph system remains to be the major design highlight of the upcoming device, both on the black and white variants.
Image: Gsmarena
The right panel of the smartphone has a single power button on a metallic frame.
Image: Gsmarena
Although Nothing has not revealed the Phone 1 in black yet, the renders look pretty promising.
Image: xdadeveloper
The smartphone could feature a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP primary lens on the back and a notch-less display on the front.
Image: Gsmarena
The Nothing Phone 1 comes out on July 12, 2022.
mage: WinFuture