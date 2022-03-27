Oscars 2022 Pre-Party: Zendaya to Zoe Kravitz, celebs who made heads turn at the event
Zendaya stunned the fashion police in this look. The 'Euphoria' actor looked stunning in this black slit dress.
Image: Instagram@zendaya
Zoë Kravitz had some fun-filled crazy time at the Oscars 2022 pre-party and she made several heads turn in this stunning outfit.
Image: Instagram@pradaxbby
British fashion model Adwoa Aboah and Gray Sorrenti were seen hugging each other.
Image: Instagram@anthonyvaccarello
'Euphoria' actor Maude Apatow also attended the event and opted for red and black coloured formal attire.
Image: Instagram@pradaxbby
American model Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous in this black netted attire.
Image: Instagram@pradaxbby
Roseanne Park or ROSÉ took her fashion game to another level in this shimmery dress.
Image: Instagram@pradaxbby
Anja Rubik slayed in this one-shouldered thigh-high slit black outfit.
Image: Instagram@georgisandev