Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, celebs who opted for Sabyasachi sherwani for their D-day
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The actor wore a red sherwani designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during his nuptials.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Nick Jonas wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during his Hindu wedding ceremony with Priyanka Chopra.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wore colour-coordinated outfits during their wedding in 2017. The cricketer looked dapper in a white and pastel-shaded Sabyasachi sherwani.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Singer Rohanpreet Singh also twinned with Neha Kakkar at their wedding in a classic pale pink sherwani by Sabyasachi.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar wore a cream coloured Sabyasachi sherwani and a matching shawl for his nuptials.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Rajkummar Rao opted for an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with a silk kurta designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for his wedding.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi
Vicky Kaushal wore Sabyasachi's embroidered ivory silk sherwani with a shawl at his wedding with Katrina Kaif.
Image: Instagram/@groomsofsabyasachi