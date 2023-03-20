Vishal Tiwari
Mar 20 ,2023
Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen finishes 2nd
Image: AP
Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Sunday.
Image: F1
Perez finished at the top to make progress in the championship race.
Image: F1
Perez went to his teammates after finishing the race to celebrate.
Image: F1
Max Verstappen finished second to help Red Bull take the top two spots.
Image: AP
Here are the race results of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023.
Image: F1
Perez is second in the F1 Driver's World Championship with 43 PTS.
Image: F1
Verstappen is still ahead in the Formula 1 Driver's World Championship.
Image: AP
A 10-second penalty for Fernando Alonso gave George of Mercedes a P3 at SA GP but the original podium was reinstated later.
Image: AP
