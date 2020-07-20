Deepika Singh Goyal Shares A 15 Second Easy Makeup Hack With Beetroot, Watch Video

The lockdown seems to work wonders on the skin as the "daily dose" of pollution is at bay. The time spent at home is also providing ample opportunities to try out different skincare regimes and rejuvenate it. Recently, the Diya Aur Baati star, Deepika Singh Goyal shared a makeup trick which involved beetroots. Here's what it is about.

Deepika Singh Goyal shares her beetroot beauty hack

On Deepika Singh Goyal's Instagram account, she posted a makeup hack that she seems to find useful. The hack involved using beetroot on the skin. Deepika rubbed a piece of beetroot on her lips which instantly looked more pink and supple. She also rubbed a pier of beetroot on her cheeks which seems to work as natural blush giving them a pinkish tint.

Deepika Singh Goyal added a caption to the post and described the benefits of this simple hack. She wrote, "My inexpensive, organic, 15 sec makeup routine 💁🏻‍♀️. Do tag me if you follow this makeup routine 🤓. #organicmakeup #quickmakeup #workoutproofmakeup #workoutmakeup #beetroot #beetrootlips #beetrootcheeks #instareels #instagramreels". Take a look:

Since the lockdown began, Deepika Singh has been sharing videos of her lockdown diaries. She can be seen dancing in most of the videos, sometimes alone and sometimes with her son and niece. For one or two videos, Deepika Singh's husband also joins her. Take a look here:

Recently, Deepika Singh Goyal's mother was diagnosed with COVID. The actor had taken to her social media account to seek help. In the video that she posted, Deepika said that she had exhausted all her sources but is still unable to get her mother admitted in the hospital. She also revealed that her father is also a suspect for COVID infection.

However, later Deepika Singh Goyal's mother received the needful treatment for COVID. She was also discharged from the hospital after successfully recovering from the pandemic. Deepika penned a heartfelt note to her fans thanking them for their help. She wrote, "Thank you to all of you for your immediate help, support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who has been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya".

