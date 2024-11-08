Published 15:13 IST, November 8th 2024
Anushka Sharma Relives 'Childhood Memories' With Husband Virat Kohli At Mumbai Cafe | VIRAL
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The couple was spotted at a cafe in Mumbai where they stepped out for a Dosa date. Photos of the couple are now viral.
Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli : The power couple stepped out for a dosa date in Mumbai. A day after the former Indian skipper's birthday, the couple was spotted at a popular cafe in Mumbai. Photos and videos of them from the eatery are now viral.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dosa date
Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed dosas at a Mumbai café, and a photo from their visit has been doing the rounds on social media. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a post of a café featuring her and Virat posing with the staff members. Alongside the image, Sharma wrote in the caption, “Benne-fic full childhood memories revived macha.” The official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra, posted a series of pictures from Virat and Anushka's visit there.
In the first photo, the couple is seen posing with the café staff. The PK actress stands in front, smiling and dressed in khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and an open shirt layered on top. Virat stands behind her, sporting a white t-shirt and a cap. Another image captures the bill from their meal, and a third photo features Virat's autograph on a cap. The café posted another photo of Virat and Anushka with the entire staff, with one extra team member humorously added through Photoshop. The caption explained, “POV: The one day you miss work. Dinesh was really sad he wasn’t on shift today, so we photoshopped him in.” The post was accompanied by the song "If You Come Today", a well-loved Kannada track by Dr. Rajkumar.
How Virat Kohli spent a ‘relaxing’ birthday with his wife Anushka Sharma and children Akaay-Vamika
Virat Kohli celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5, 2024. Speaking at an HSBC bank event the cricketer called his special day this year a ‘chilled-out’ event'. He shared, "Probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had in all these years just with Anushka and our two kids at home. Just very relaxed. And basically, the birthday was for my daughter; it happens so when you have kids.”
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2017. The actor-cricketer couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. They embraced parenthood for the second time and welcomed their son Akaay in February this year.
