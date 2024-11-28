sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Hindus Under Threat | Middle-East Tensions | Donald Trump | Manipur Violence |
MS Dhoni

Published 12:55 IST, November 28th 2024

From Dhoni To Brad Hogg, The Top 5 Oldest Players To Play In The IPL

Here is a list of the top 5 oldest players to feature in the Indian Premier League over the years.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/5:

Brad Hogg is the oldest player to feature in the IPL. He was 45 years 92 days old when he made his last IPL appearance. 

/ Image: BCCI

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/5:

Pravin Tambe comes in at second. He was 44 years 219 days whe he last played in the IPL league. 

/ Image: BCCI

Advertisement
Expand image icon Description of the image

3/5:

MS Dhoni comes in at third. He is still currently playing in the IPL and will feature in 2025. In the last CSK match in 2024, he was 42 years 248 days. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/5:

Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the greatest bowlers of all time. He played his last IPL match at the age of 42 years 35 days. 

/ Image: BCCI

Advertisement
Expand image icon Description of the image

5/5:

Imran Tahir is the youngest person on this list as he played his last IPL match at the age 42 years 29 days.

/ Image: BCCI

12:55 IST, November 28th 2024