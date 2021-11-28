Breaking News Live: Omicron Scare Across India After 2 South Africans Test COVID Positive

Amid an alarming situation over COVID-19 variant Omicron, two South African nationals tested positive for the virus at Bengaluru Airport on Saturday. According to official reports, both individuals have tested positive for the Delta variant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in yesterday's meeting, had ordered vigilant checking of all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.

The two individuals were travelling amongst 584 passengers from 10 high-risk nations.

Karnataka Minister R Ashoka said more than 1000 people have come from South Africa and all of them have been tested. "One more test will be done after 10 days for those who have already come to Bengaluru or somewhere," he was quoted as saying by ANI.