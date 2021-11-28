Breaking News Live: Omicron Scare Across India After 2 South Africans Test COVID Positive

Quick links:
With the aim to ensure a smooth Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on November 29, sources said on Saturday. The meeting is likely to be held along with that of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha, they said.
Birla had said that he would sit with the Opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for the smooth functioning of the House.
As fear over the new variant of COVID-19 'Omicron' looms over the nation, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has assured the state government's preparedness for the arrival of the variant in the state and said that there is no need to worry about another COVID-19 wave. While speaking to news agency ANI, the state health minister said, "We are well prepared, irrespective of another third wave hits India or not. From oxygen cylinders, ventilators to beds, arrangements have been increased. Be it third, fourth, or fifth wave, it won't affect us."
Amid an alarming situation over COVID-19 variant Omicron, two South African nationals tested positive for the virus at Bengaluru Airport on Saturday. According to official reports, both individuals have tested positive for the Delta variant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in yesterday's meeting, had ordered vigilant checking of all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.
The two individuals were travelling amongst 584 passengers from 10 high-risk nations.
Karnataka Minister R Ashoka said more than 1000 people have come from South Africa and all of them have been tested. "One more test will be done after 10 days for those who have already come to Bengaluru or somewhere," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
One Pakistani national who inadvertently crossed over into Indian territory was handed over to Pakistan Rangers by BSF on 27th November as a goodwill gesture & on humanitarian grounds. The man had crossed IB and was detained on 26th November: BSF Punjab Frontier.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe on November 28. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.
According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and off the south Tamilnadu coast adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.
Dr Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR, on November 27, noted that current scientific evidence reveals the new COVID-19 variant Omicron contains many more mutations and that existing vaccines may be less effective. The media agency ANI in a tweet quoted Dr Panda as saying, "Time could tell but there are different kinds of vaccines. Some are directed towards the spike protein of the virus which gets attached to the receptor. So, if changes happened there, vaccines might not be effective."
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched a drone-based vaccine/emergency medicine delivery system close to the international border in Jammu. Dr Jitendra Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of the event in which he can be seen launching the drone-based medicine delivery system. The video shows that a man loads a medicine kit bag under the drone and then operates it through a remote. The drone then flies away in the sky carrying the medicine kit bag while Dr Jitendra Singh and other spectators watch its successful launch. Sharing the video, the Union Minister further informed that this CSIR initiative comes under the Ministry of Science & Technology, contributing to the #HarGharDastak campaign.
The Araria POCSO court in Bihar set a record by closing the fastest trial in the country. The POCSO court fast-tracked the proceedings by recording witnesses, arguments, and counter-arguments, convicting the accused, and issuing its judgement in just one day, the fastest verdict by any POCSO court in the country.
Though the proceedings of the court occurred on October 4, 2021, the matter was only discovered by the outsiders on November 26 when the order sheet became available.
The accused was convicted to life imprisonment and was fined Rs 50,000 by special judge (POCSO) Shashi Kant Rai. The court also directed the victim to get Rs 7 lakh in compensation from the Victim Compensation Fund. The case was related to the rape of an eight-year-old girl on July 22 this year and the FIR was lodged on July 23.
In the run-up to Punjab Elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Mohali where he assured voters that AAP's Chief Minister candidate would be from Punjab and not from outside. His remark came in response to a demand by an elderly worker, who told Kejriwal that the CM should be one of the local leaders like Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema or Aman Arora.
"CM candidate will not be from outside, it will be from Punjab, this is my promise to you," said Kejriwal. While Kejriwal's assurance should have been met with applause, the Delhi CM was instead interrupted mid-speech as a lobby of people in support of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann began sloganeering his name for the post. Asking the people to stop sloganeering, Kejriwal continued, but was interrupted once again by the Mann lobby.
Taking a jibe at BJP over China's continued refusal to retreat from Line of Actual Control (LAC), Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP) Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday, termed BJP as 'Beijing Janata Party'. Kharge explained it by pointing out China's latest affront by building a village in Arunachal Pradesh territory, its Ladakh incursions and the latest ad goof-up where Noida airport was promoted using a Beijing airport photo. India and China have agreed for 14th round of talks for de-escalation at the LAC, while MEA has refuted that China has built a village inside Arunachal Pradesh.
Amid mounting concerns over the new variant of Coronavirus emerging from South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the country's pandemic situation.
During the comprehensive meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the new variant of concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. PM directed officials to be proactive in light of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.
