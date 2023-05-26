India News LIVE | Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 24 Ministers To Be Inducted On Saturday

Quick links:
Former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday.
Joshi (85) was admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital on Monday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
List of 24 Congress MLAs who are expected to take oath as the ministers in the Karnataka cabinet, on 27th May.
The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place soon, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
He was replying to media queries on cabinet expansion of the state government, which took charge on June 30 with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis being sworn in.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a day-long conclave on 'Nine years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of poor) organised by Doordarshan on Saturday.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour at the conference that will feature panel discussions on three themes India Surging Ahead, Jan, Jan ka Vishwas (peoples' confidence) and Yuva Shakti: Galvanising India.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) moves Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik (chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) in a terror funding case. The trial Court sentenced him to life imprisonment last year.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to skip the NITI Aayog meeting which will take place tomorrow. CM KCR will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other MPs in Hyderabad tomorrow, sources said.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud while sharing a clip of the Sansad Bhavan.
"I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," PM Modi said.
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 6.052 billion to USD 593.477 billion during the week ended May 19, RBI said on Friday.
The drop in the kitty has snapped two consecutive weeks of increases. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 3.5 billion to take the overall quantum just shy of USD 600 billion.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah said, "Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive."
#LIVE | Take a look at the Inside visuals of the New Parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

In an open letter, 270 eminent citizens, including retired bureaucrats and retired armed forces officers, condemned the behaviour of opposition parties indulging in a boycott of the new Parliament building inauguration.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed the Congress and Gandhi family for putting Sengol in some corner of a museum as Nehru's "walking stick".
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed the Congress and Gandhi family for putting Sengol in some corner of a museum as Nehru's "walking stick".
This is not a Tamil tradition but an Indian tradition, Cholas emperor is one of the greatest emperors in the world. Cholas emperor used to have the ‘Sengol’ ceremony. PM Modi is capable and he is holding the 'Sengol'," said Devanathan Yadav, Founder-President, Inthiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam on the controversy over the inauguration of the New Parliament building by PM Modi.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to boycott NITI Ayog meeting, writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi saying "People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the SC then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending the NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke."
After issuing a notice to Pakistan, India on Friday reviewed all projects in Indus Basin. Deputy NDA Vikram Misri reviewed the progress in power projects in Indus Basin. The second meeting of the Task Force to ensure the exercise of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty took place in Srinagar.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday addressed a press briefing at party headquarters in New Delhi on the completion of 9 years of Narendra Modi-led Central government. The former Union Minister highlighted the development work and achievement of the government stating that India is now among the Top 5 nations globally under PM Modi's leadership.
Tamil Nadu Congress veteran Pannai T Chockalingam countered senior party leader Jairam Ramesh's claim of lack of 'documentary evidence' of Rajagopalachari, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lord Mountbatten involved in the introduction of the Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power on August 14, 1947. Chockalingam said it was the last Governor General of India, C Rajagopalachari, who advised PM Jawaharlal Nehru to hold the Sengol ceremony and that it should be presided over by the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam monastery.
NDPP leader TR Zeliang addressed the new Parliament building inauguration row, and said, "Everyone should appreciate the building of the new Parliament and I congratulate the Govt of India for the concept. Whoever will inaugurate is not important. A new building is to come up and a new development has taken place in such a short span of time."
Go First Airlines has released a statement informing that the flights will be cancelled until May 28, due to operational reasons.
Panic erupted on an Asiana Airlines flight en route to the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday when a male passenger unlatched the emergency door mid-air, sending roaring winds into the cabin and buffetting fellow travellers. The Asiana Airlines OZ8124 departed Jeju Islands on the morning of Friday.
While it is unclear when exactly the incident happened during the one-hour flight, the door was blasted open moments before the aircraft was expected to touch down at the Daegu International Airport, according to Yonhap news agency. The plane safely landed with all 194 passengers alive, although half a dozen of them experienced breathing issues due to the depressurization.
Former Karnataka CM & JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy Now, they (Congress) are showing a lot of respect and affection for the President. Why did they put a candidate against her? Now they are saying that they (BJP) are insulting Adivasis. All this is only to divert the people's attention and gain votes from a section of society.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court partly allows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking NOC for issuance of a fresh ordinary passport. The court has granted NOC for 3 years.
Amid the Opposition's call for the boycott of the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28, Union Ministers have urged the Opposition parties to reconsider their decision and join to inauguration event to celebrate the "festival of democracy".
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no one should politicise this. The new Parliament is a symbol of democracy and the aspiration of all Indians. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that it should not become an issue of conflict. There is a limit to politicising anything.
Odisha minister Pramila Malik slammed Congress over criticising party's decision to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. She said, "Let Congress say whatever they want. BJD is only answerable to the public and will work for them. We will do what is good for the public".
While BJD MP Amar Pattnaik stated, "Our party president Naveen Patnaik has taken this decision that BJD will attend the inaugural function of the new building of the Parliament".
The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal who will be presenting the ‘Sengol’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new parliament building, said that the PM should return to power in 2024.
"PM Modi is a leader who got global appreciation. He is doing good things for people. Again in 2024 he has to become PM and should guide people. We are all so proud as world leaders are appreciating our PM Modi. I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the 'Sengol' to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the head priest added.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by the petitioner in connection with the new parliament building inauguration and rapped up the petitioner for directly approaching the Apex Court instead of the High Court. The hearing came in connection with the Petition filed by Advocate CR Jaya Sukin as party-in-person seeking direction that the new parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India instead of the Prime Minister.
The two-judge bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha expressed disinclination to entertain the filed Public Interest Litigation.
Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Calcutta High Court order directing CBI probe against Abhishek Banerjee, lists the matter on July 10. Supreme Court stays cost imposed against Abhishek Banerjee by Calcutta High Court.
The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday reserved the order on an application moved by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking NOC for issuance of a fresh ordinary passport.
After noting down the submissions of both sides, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta said that he would pass the appropriate order at 1 pm today. This comes in connection with the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26.
Gandhi had moved the court Tuesday seeking a 'no objection certificate' to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress' claims on Sengol stating that it was a gift to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah asked, "Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick".
He further said, "Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling Adheenam’s history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour".
Supreme Court grants AAP leader Satyendar Jain interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds with conditions. He cannot leave Delhi without permission and cannot make any statement before the media.