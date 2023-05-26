India News LIVE | Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 24 Ministers To Be Inducted On Saturday

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday reserved the order on an application moved by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking NOC for issuance of a fresh ordinary passport.

After noting down the submissions of both sides, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta said that he would pass the appropriate order at 1 pm today. This comes in connection with the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26.

Gandhi had moved the court Tuesday seeking a 'no objection certificate' to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

