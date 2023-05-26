Asiana Airlines Plane Door Opens Mid-flight In South Korea, Video Surfaces

Panic erupted on an Asiana Airlines flight en route to the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday when a male passenger unlatched the emergency door mid-air, sending roaring winds into the cabin and buffetting fellow travellers. The Asiana Airlines OZ8124 departed Jeju Islands on the morning of Friday.

While it is unclear when exactly the incident happened during the one-hour flight, the door was blasted open moments before the aircraft was expected to touch down at the Daegu International Airport, according to Yonhap news agency. The plane safely landed with all 194 passengers alive, although half a dozen of them experienced breathing issues due to the depressurisation.

They were later rushed to a nearby hospital. On the other hand, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was apprehended by airport authorities. Several school students were aboard the flight. Narrating the shocking incident, the parent of one of the pupils said: "The children were shaking, crying, and frightened."

Asiana Airlines A321 lands safely at Daegu Airport in South Korea after the emergency exit door was opened by a passenger on approach. 9 people taken to hospital with breathing difficulties. pic.twitter.com/Jzed4PMDvc — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 26, 2023

Social media users react to shocking footage

Terrifying visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media. The clip, which runs about 13 seconds, shows wobbly footage captured inside the flight when the door opened. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, "Another unnecessary fear I didn't need....Why would you do this?"

Another user questioned, "Why would you open an emergency exit door in the middle of a flight? And most importantly HOW did that happen?"

According to the Associated Press, a few passengers attempted to stop the man from unfastening the door. A complete investigation has been launched by the South Korean airline carrier. So far, it is unclear what prompted the unidentified man to open the door mid-flight.