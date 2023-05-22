India News LIVE | G20 Tourism Meet In J&K's Srinagar Begins Today; Security Heightened

G20 delegates will experience the local culture of Jammu and Kashmir and get to see handicrafts and other works of artisans during their visit to Srinagar for the third Tourism Working Group meeting of the influential bloc, as per the officials. About 60 foreign delegates are expected to take part in the event slated to be held from May 22-24.

As part of the event, the delegates will also visit the art and craft Bazaar organised by the state government, showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation, the Tourism Ministry said. READ MORE