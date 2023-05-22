India News LIVE | G20 Tourism Meet In J&K's Srinagar Begins Today; Security Heightened

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The leaders of the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC), along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photograph at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Papua New Guinea.
#WATCH | The leaders of the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC), along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photograph at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Papua New Guinea pic.twitter.com/x20u8DuaYT— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
Bilawal Bhutto, the Pakistani Finance Minister who has gained notoriety for his over-the-top comments on geopolitics, especially with regard to India, made an incendiary comment on Kashmir ahead of the G20 Summit that gets underway on May 22. "If India thinks to suppress the voice of Kashmiris, then they are wrong," Bilawal said while speaking to Pakistan media. The G20 Summit will see participation from 19 major nations, with the exception of China. On China skipping the meeting, the Pakistan foreign minister said, "When a country (China) takes such a step to boycott the meeting, it clearly shows the real face of India. On one hand, they are presenting themselves as a superpower and on the other hand, they are violationg the United States Security Council (UNSC) resolution. These things don't work for India." READ MORE
G20 delegates will experience the local culture of Jammu and Kashmir and get to see handicrafts and other works of artisans during their visit to Srinagar for the third Tourism Working Group meeting of the influential bloc, as per the officials. About 60 foreign delegates are expected to take part in the event slated to be held from May 22-24.
As part of the event, the delegates will also visit the art and craft Bazaar organised by the state government, showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation, the Tourism Ministry said. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape and the island nation's Governor-General Bob Dadae separately and stressed on strengthening the partnership between the two countries across multiple sectors. Modi, who arrived here on Sunday on his maiden visit to the nation, will host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE
As Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the G20 meeting. Advocate Shabnam Mir shared glimpses of the valley. She tweeted, "#Kashmir, a Symphony of Nature's Marvels and a Realm of Unparalleled Beauty and Tranquility is all set to Welcome the G20 Delegates Today.".
#Kashmir, a Symphony of Nature's Marvels and a Realm of Unparalleled Beauty and Tranquility is all set to Welcome the G20 Delegates Today. ✌️🌟#G20Kashmir @g20org @JandKTourism #G20InKashmir #KashmirWithG20India #G20Summit #G20inSrinagar #G20Meeting pic.twitter.com/SAQWUW66g1— Adv. Shabnam Mir (@ShabnamMir4) May 22, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are participating in the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bob Dadae, Governor-General of #PapuaNewGuinea pic.twitter.com/Bm3owWoypv— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront on Saturday. The renovated riverfront is part of a makeover the Valley is getting as it hosts the Group of 20 Summit. Kashmir is playing host to the third G20 tourism working committee meeting. The Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront stretches for over six kilometres, between Zero Bridge to LD Hospital, and is part of Srinagar's smart city initiative. The renovation was undertaken by the department of irrigation and flood control. READ MORE
The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) is all set to host the third G20 on Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22-24 in Srinagar amid heightened security. As many as 60 delegates and 20 journalists from different countries will visit the G20 summit (Group of 20) at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). This will be the first such international meeting in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. As for the Working Group meeting, the first one was held on tourism in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch in February, and the second one in West Bengal's Siliguri in April. READ MORE
Srinagar is all set to host the three-day 'Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting' from today amid high security . The meeting will see the highest participation registered compared to the previous two such meetings organised at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and West Bengal's Siliguri.
The meeting will be held between May 22-24 deliberating on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination management. The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Papua New Guinea to kick-start the second leg of his three-nation tour, the Prime Minister of the island nation, James Marape welcomed him with a kind gesture. On PM Modi’s arrival on Sunday, the Papua New Guinean PM sought blessing from the Indian premier by touching his feet.
PM Modi’s three-nation tour included his trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. On Sunday, the Prime Minister left for the island nation after he held multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The summit was held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. READ MORE