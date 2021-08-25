Republic Top 10: Afghanistan Crisis, IAF's MiG-21 Bison Crashes In Rajasthan & More

Blood-soaked Australian shares gory video after attack by Taliban in Afghanistan's Kabul

Republic Media Network has accessed another disturbing video where civilians are bearing the brunt of the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan. The latest video accessed by Republic shows an Australian citizen who was brutally assaulted by the Taliban terrorists in broad daylight. The video was recorded near Kabul Airport and the person who shot the selfie video was bleeding profusely; he can be heard saying that he is an Australian.

Taliban will let Afghans leave country after Aug 31 deadline, says German envoy

The Deputy Director of the Taliban’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on August 24, met with a German delegation led by its ambassador in Afghanistan, Markus Potzel. This was informed by a member of the Taliban’s political office, Suhail Shaheen, via Twitter on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the German envoy has also said that the terrorists have agreed to let Afghans “with legal documents” leave the war-torn country after August 31, the day on which the US is set to complete the withdrawal of their troops from Afghanistan.

Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday during a training sortie. As informed by the officials on the ground, the pilot has survived the crash. The accident took place at around 5.30 pm.

Param Bir Singh fined Rs 25,000 by Inquiry Commission; third penalty for failure to appear

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 for not appearing before the Inquiry Commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal. This is the third time that Param Bir Singh has not turned up for the inquiry. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for August 30.

PM Narendra Modi chairs 37th PRAGATI meeting, stresses on timely completion of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the 37th edition of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), the ICT-based multi-modal platform involving Centre and state governments. In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review, including eight projects and one scheme. Regarding the implementation of these eight projects, which have a cumulative cost of Rs. 1,26,000 crore concerning 14 states, PM Modi stressed the timely completion of the projects. These 14 states were Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Delhi.

Narayan Rane claims vindication on being spared coercive action for remarks on Maharashtra CM

Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday that he stands 'vindicated' after the Bombay High Court granted him relief from coercive action over his 'derogatory' remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra government told the High Court earlier on Wednesday that it won't take action against Rane in the FIR filed by the Nashik Police till September 17, when the plea would be heard.

'Chirag forcibly ousted Ram Vilas Paswan as LJP chief & humiliated me': Pashupati Paras

Pashupati Paras, Union Minister and younger brother of late Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in a sensational allegation against his nephew Chirag Paswan asserted that in November 2019, Chirag forcibly compelled his father to step down from party Presidentship- a post which the late leader held ever since the formation of the party.

Sukhbir Singh Badal dubs Capt Amarinder as 'most useless CM'; 'SAD only party for Punjab'

As the crisis in Punjab Congress continues to deteriorate amid the internal conflict between CM Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, Akali Dal Chief and Ferozpur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the infighting.

'Does he understand monetization?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday after the latter claimed that the BJP government was 'selling' everything that the UPA government 'helped build' over 70 years, as he criticised the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). Nirmala Sitharaman asked, "Does he even understand monetization?"

Jaipur man mercilessly beats dog in viral video, booked by police for animal cruelty

Cases of brutality against animals are not unheard of, and in the recent past, they are being reported more than ever. On Tuesday, a video from Jaipur did the rounds on social media, in which a man identified as Guddu Valmiki can be seen mercilessly beating a dog with a stick while the four-legged animal wails in agony, seeking help from those around. They were, however, busy recording the video of the gruesome act.

