Blood-soaked Australian Shares Gory Video After Attack By Taliban In Afghanistan's Kabul

Republic Media Network has accessed another disturbing video where civilians are bearing the brunt of the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan. The latest video accessed by Republic shows an Australian citizen who was brutally assaulted by the Taliban terrorists in broad daylight. The video is from near Kabul Airport and the person who shot the selfie video was bleeding profusely and can be heard saying that he is Australian.

"They hit me by...", the Australian says gasping for breath while further adding "this (assault) happened to me while I was crossing Airport" and then a loud noise of gunshots can be heard as the video stops abruptly amid the commotion, leaving us to wonder if the person is dead or alive.

This video is all over social media at a time when the Taliban has made it amply clear that it will not allow the Afghanistan citizens to flee Afghanistan. The Taliban on Wednesday sealed the Kabul Airport and announced that they would no longer let Afghans leave the country. However, this disturbing video raises questions if the Taliban is allowing foreign nationals to leave the country.

Afghanistan has been facing a horrible situation since the Taliban took over control of the country. Since then, people have been desperately trying to leave the country, fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban has been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and have committed atrocities against them despite making promises to respect women and minorities.

Though the Taliban is claiming to be a changed entity, the mayhem by its terrorists continues on ground, depicting a contrasting picture to the claims made. The Taliban had offered to pardon everyone including government workers and Afghan Military personnel, however, the situation on the ground has been visibly different from the claims made by Taliban.

Several military commanders have been brutally killed by the Taliban terrorists. They have also stormed into the houses of Afghan residents and resorted to targeted killing. Women's rights have also been subverted. Taliban also opened fire at protestors who were holding the Afghan national flag on their Independence Day. Desperate scenes from Kabul Airport surface every day with civilians swarming the airport with the hope of fleeing the country.