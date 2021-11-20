Republic Top 10 Headlines: All Rajasthan Ministers Resign; Kashmir Skier Does India Proud

All Rajasthan Cabinet Ministers Resign Before Ashok Gehlot Govt's Reshuffle Tomorrow

In a major political development coming from Rajasthan, all of the state's cabinet ministers resigned post-meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday, after the latter sought their resignations. The new cabinet is likely to take oath tomorrow at 4 pm. As per sources, Gehlot will meet Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and submit the list of new cabinet ministers.

Telangana CM Announces ₹3 Lakh To Kin Of Each Farmer Who Died Protesting; Questions Centre

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday has announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia compensation for families of all the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three contentious farm laws, and has asked the Central government to do the same to give Rs 25 lakh for each deceased farmer. This come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's ₹3 Cr Lucknow Property To Be Seized; Allegedly Bought Illegally

Ramping up a crackdown on mafia gangs, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that illegal property worth Rs. 3 crore in Lucknow, linked to MLA Mukhtar Ansari, will be confiscated. Ansari's gang registered as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191 in police records, has been facing wrath since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced zero-tolerance against crime.

Nawab Malik Reacts To Aryan Khan's Bail Order Citing A Prima-facie Absence Of Conspiracy

After the Bombay High Court released a detailed bail order of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that it was a fake case by Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

TMC's Babul Supriyo Gheraoed By BJP Workers In Tripura, Alleges His Car Was Attacked

Former Union Minister and now Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo has claimed that his car was allegedly attacked by BJP protesters who gheraoed him with heavy sloganeering on Saturday at the Ramnagar outpost area of Tripura. This comes after Supriyo had formally joined TMC on September 18 in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Pakistan: Thousands Protest In Balochistan Against Needless Checkpoints & Unlawful Fishing

In the Gwadar area of Balochistan province in Pakistan, tens of thousands of people have protested and organised a sit-in against unnecessary checkpoints. The sit-in entered its third day on Saturday, as per the reports of the Express Tribune. Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Provincial General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Balochistan, organised the demonstration, which was initiated by locals.

Kashmir Skier Arif Khan Does India Proud; Qualifies For 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Kashmiri Alpine skier Arif Khan has qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022 which is all set to take place in Beijing. Arif Khan secured his place in the Winter Olympics 2022 during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai. The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to be held from Feb 4 to 20. As soon as the announcement was made, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the athlete and extend his wishes to do well in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

MS Dhoni Wants To Play His Last T20 In Chennai; Reveals He's Always Planned His Cricket

After BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday shared in an event that he hopes to play his last T20 game in Chennai. "Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know," he said.

IFFI Goa: Hema Malini Receives Indian Film Personality Of The Year 2021 Award

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India honoured veteran actor Hema Malini with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 for her contribution to Indian cinema. The same was confirmed via PIB India via their official Twitter handle as they wrote, ''Renowned actress and Member of Parliament @dreamgirlhema #HemaMalini receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award, at #IFFI52''

Apple Working On Transparent And Six-sided Glass Enclosed iPhone & Apple Watch?

Transparent smartphones have been out there in the market for quite some time. While some companies have launched dedicated smartphones with a see-through back panel, the concept has largely been working with Android smartphones. Those who use iPhones prefer not to disturb the delicate glass back arrangement as it is very costly. However, transparent iPhones might soon come to life. Apple has recently filed a patent for an all-glass iPhone, which might be more than just a transparent iPhone.

