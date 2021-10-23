Republic Top 10 Headlines: Azad's Admission On J&K; NCB To Probe Aryan Khan's A/cs & More

Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad contradicts top brass, admits 'terror under control in J&K'

In a big admission by Congress, leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday asserted that terrorism was under control in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Chief Minister of the valley came to this conclusion after holding discussions with a delegation of Congress that comprised representatives from 10 districts and 40 constituencies.

CDS General Bipin Rawat Calls Out China For Its Support To Pakistan-sponsored Terrorism

While addressing an event in Guwahati, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat gave a lecture describing India’s current geopolitical situation with all its neighbours. Speaking about China, CDS General Rawat said that China's continuous support for Pakistan by providing military equipment to facilitate violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a clear anti-India stand. He also said that China’s repeated investments in Myanmar are an attempt to reduce India’s influence in the country, which is a threat to the North-Eastern states as they have strong ties with the country.

'Amit Shah's visit to boost J&K's confidence': CDS Rawat urges people to trust Indian Army

Inviting people to trust the security forces and the army deployed to check terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said people should not be afraid of the recent killings in the Valley, and certainly not fall prey to Pakistan's propaganda by leaving the Union Territory.

ISKCON devotees protest in front of Bangladesh High Commission in London; seek govt action

On Saturday, ISCKON devotees from across the globe staged peaceful demonstrations to stand in unanimity with the victims of the mayhem in Bangladesh. At least 500 members following the movement took part in a peaceful demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in London's South Kensington. The protestors demanded security and justice for the minority community, especially the Hindus residing in the nation.

Param Bir Singh's mystery attorney files affidavit; 'Don't want cross-examination'

As former Mumbai Police Commissioner continues to be missing, a mystery man under the name of Mahesh Panchal on behalf of Param Bir Singh submitted an affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission on Saturday. The mystery man claims that he is the attorney holder for Param Bir Singh, and has filed the affidavit in the capacity of the same. In the affidavit, Param Bir Singh has shown his unwillingness in being cross-examined. Furthermore, he has said that he has some 'personal difficulty' because of which he is unable to appear before the Commission.

Odisha teacher's murder: BJP hits out at CM Patnaik for 'safeguarding' accused Minister

Amid massive uproar over the sensational kidnap and murder case of a school teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi district, BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda came down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for 'safeguarding' minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is allegedly linked to the case. The Opposition has accused State Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra of propping up the main accused Gobinda Sahu. Members of the saffron party hit the streets on Saturday, staging state-wide protests demanding Mishra's removal.

Bihar's Mahagathbandhan in ruins: RJD asks Cong, "Why not contest all 543 seats alone?'

Breaking its silence on Congress' announcement of polling on all 40 seats in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mahagathbandhan ally RJD on Saturday asked, 'Why just on 40 seats, contest on all 543 seats'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the regional party would in fact be happy if its ally is able to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and form its government on the centre. The statement comes after Congress called off its alliance with RJD in Bihar ahead of Bypolls in Bihar's Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur constituencies scheduled for October 30.

Arvind Kejriwal set to visit Ayodhya on October 26 ahead of Diwali & Uttar Pradesh polls

Ahead of Diwali and Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on October 26 for 'Ram Lalla Darshan'.

Earlier in March, Kejriwal had said that that his government will arrange for a free darshan for Delhi's senior citizens after the construction of the 'Grand Ram Temple' in Ayodhya. He had termed himself a 'Hanuman Bhakt' and explained the concept of 'Ram Rajya' founded on 10 principles. Citing most of his own government's schemes, Kejriwal had listed hunger-free, good education, good health facilities, free electricity, free drinking water, jobs, shelters for the homeless, women safety, respect for the elderly, and equality as the 'principles of Ram Rajya' - on which he claimed to have based his government.

Baba Ramdev accuses Bollywood of 'glamourizing drug culture' amid NCB's drug bust probe

Even as the NCB expanded the probe into the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday accused Bollywood of allegedly glamorizing and promoting drug culture in the country. Speaking to the reporters, the Patanjali co-founder expressed concerns over the youth, the common men of the country who consider the stars their role model and follow them blindly would get badly influenced by seeing them stuck in the drug cases, such as Mumbai's cruise drug bust case.

NCB to probe Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan's accounts, finances of other accused: Sources

In a key development regarding the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case, Republic Media Network on Saturday was informed by sources that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now probing the finances of all accused related to the case. While the central agency has already recovered the accounts of the drug peddlers, it is yet to recover those of other accused, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, sources informed. Also, the agency is going to look into the accounts of Ananya Panday, sources added.

