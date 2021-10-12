Republic Top 10 Headlines: COVAXIN Approved For Kids, NIA Raids, Coal Shortage & More

COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids: COVAXIN Approved For Children Aged 2-18 Yrs

In a major gain, India's indigenous COVID vaccine - Covaxin has been approved for children aged 2-18 years by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Tuesday. The trials are taking place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. Covaxin has overall efficacy of 77.8% against COVID and 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant.

PM Modi Lambasts 'selective Approach' To Human Rights; Says 'harmful To Democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the hypocrisy of those who interpret human rights 'selectively' to suit their own political agenda and ignore its violation in other similar cases. Without naming any person or organisation, PM Modi warned against this "selective interpretation" stating that such conduct is harmful to India's image. Addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day program virtually, he said that though “some people” see human rights violation in a particular incident, they ignore the violation of such rights in other, similar cases.

Pakistan National Arrested By Delhi Police Remanded To 14-day Custody By Patiala Court

Hours after the Delhi Police arrested a Pakistani national, the Patiala Court on Tuesday remanded the ISI-trained terrorist to 14-day custody of the Special Cell. Identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali, the Pakistani national was arrested from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar area. He was, however, residing in Shastri Nagar in Delhi as an Indian national with the name - Ali Ahmed Noor. The Indian identity under the name - Ali Ahmed Noor was obtained through forged documents, police had informed. The arrested Pakistani national, as per the police, had several Indian identity cards and also residential proof.

Domestic Flights In India Allowed To Operate With Full Capacity From October 18: MoCA

In a major development for the aviation sector, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has permitted the restoration of the scheduled domestic air operations without any restrictions. The scheduled domestic flights can operate at full capacity from October 18. The resumption of domestic flights comes after a year-and-half hiatus following the outbreak of COVID in 2020.

Coal Shortage: Union Min Joshi Blames Rains For Deficit, Cites Load On Domestic Production

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday stated that there was a coal deficit due to rains which was resulting in an escalation of international prices. Union Minister Joshi said that imported coal power plants were put to a halt for a while or producing very short, establishing stress on domestic coal. "Due to rains, there was a shortage of coal, causing an increase in international prices from Rs 60 per ton to Rs 190 per ton. Subsequently, imported coal power plants are either shut for 15-20 days or producing very little. This put pressure on domestic coal," Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

Amit Khare Appointed As PM Modi’s Advisor For Initial Tenure Of Two Years

In the latest development, former Education Secretary Amit Khare has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Advisor for an initial tenure of two years and until further orders. Amit Khare Khare will serve as the advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Miniter's office in the rank and scale of of Secretary to Govt of India.

PM Modi Shares Thread On Gujarat's Culture; Hails Ancestors As 'outstanding Visionaries'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that there were treasures in every area of India that must be seen to be appreciated, and that India's people had inherited such magnificent wonders. Attaching a tweet by IIM alumnus Vinayak, PM Modi wrote, "Came across this lovely thread on the culture and heritage of Gujarat. There are such treasures in every part of India, which have to be seen to be admired. Our ancestors were indeed outstanding visionaries, from whom we have inherited such fine wonders."

Param Bir Singh Gets 4 Notices From Mumbai Police In Extortion Case; Remains 'missing'

As ex-Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh continues to remain 'absconding', Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit has sent four notices to him to appear before them in an extortion case booked against him. According to police, four notices were sent to the ex-CP to four different locations - his Malabar Hill home, his Chandigarh home, his Vile Parle house and online copies to his two email IDs. No official communication has been received yet from Param Bir Singh's side.

NIA Raids Premises Of 3 Maoist Sympathisers In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers on Tuesday conducted searches at homes of Maoist sympathisers in Coimbatore, sources informed Republic TV. According to sources, the NIA searched the houses of persons arrested with Maoist connections. The NIA teams held raids at the homes of all three Maoist supporters in Coimbatore.

Lakhimpur Violence: Ashish Mishra's Friend Ankit Das Decides To Surrender Before Court

In a big development in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Ashish Mishra's purported friend Ankit Das has decided to surrender before the court. The nephew of late Congress MP Akhilesh Das was allegedly in one of the three cars which mowed down four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. In the viral video, a man is heard telling the police that he travelled with Das in a Toyota Fortuner which is reportedly registered on the name of the latter.

Image: Republic World