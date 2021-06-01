Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mehul Choksi, India's COVID-19 Tally, Sushil Kumar And More

COVID-19: India Records Lowest Daily Rise In Last 54 Days

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The active caseload of the country further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. There are 18,95,520 active cases, decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours. Further, the daily positivity rate has plunged to 6.62 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the seventh consecutive day.

COVID-19: Largest Vaccine Consignment Arrives In India

The biggest commercial consignment of Sputnik-V vaccines arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday early morning at 3:40 am with three million doses delivered to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. The vaccines will be later sent to different parts of the country as per the demands raised by the state governments. After COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, Sputnik-V will be the third COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered to the people.

Mehul Choksi Case: Antigua PM Denies Prior Knowledge Of 'abduction'

In the latest development in the Mehul Choksi case, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne said that he or his government did not have prior knowledge of the fugitive's alleged abduction. After he was reported missing on May 23, Choksi was detained in Dominica for 'illegal country' after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued. However, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed that his client was kidnapped by some persons from Antigua who brought him to Dominica. Taking on the government, the opposition had argued that the PNB scam accused was entitled to due process being a citizen of the island nation.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination For 18+ Begins In UP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath urged people to get vaccinated in large numbers and help India defeat COVID-19 as the state opened free vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age. "The free COVID vaccination campaign is being started for all citizens above 18 years of age in all 75 districts of the state today. Make this campaign a success by following the COVID protocols. All of you should get the "Jeet ka Vaccine" and ensure the defeat of Corona. Corona will lose, India will win," said the UP CM.

SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani's NCB Custody Extended

In a massive development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani's NCB custody has been extended to June 4 on Tuesday. The custody extension order was passed by the Magistrate court in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the NCB has also summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Neeraj and Keshav on Tuesday.

DRDO Guidelines On When To Administer 2DG Drug To COVID-19 Patients

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Tuesday that 2DG medicine can be given to COVID patients under medication and doctor's observation. They also shared the directions for the usage of this drug as per DCGI approval.

The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference. For all queries regarding #2DG, please write to 2DG@drreddys.com pic.twitter.com/x19ayBoToG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 1, 2021

Lakshadweep Crisis: HM Amit Shah Assures Resolving Concerns Of Locals

Amid the growing demand for the ouster of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a BJP delegation on Monday that all concerns of the locals will be addressed. Speaking to the media, BJP's Lakshadweep in-charge AP Abdullakutty mentioned that the situation in the Union Territory had been discussed threadbare in separate meetings with Shah as well as party president JP Nadda.

Sushil Kumar Slapped With IT Act; Had Destroyed Evidence

The Delhi Police will invoke multiple sections of the IT Act against wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been arrested in the Sagar Rana Murder case, sources said on Tuesday. The Olympian has been accused of sending threat messages to fellow wrestlers in the Chhatrasal Stadium. Additionally, he has also been accused of destroying evidence, cellphones, and footage pivotal in the murder investigation.

Naomi Osaka's Heartfelt Message Over French Open Exit Causes Stir

Women's world number two Naomi Osaka has grabbed all the headlines since last week when she announced that she will be skipping French Open press conferences to protect her mental health. Osaka's decision resulted in a heated debate in the tennis fraternity as some supported her decision whereas some were against it. The French tennis board imposed a fine of $15,000 on Naomi Osaka since she was true to her commitment to skipping press conferences. Several fans came out in support of Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw herself from the French Open.

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China on June 1 confirmed the world’s first case of a human infected with H10N3 avian influenza in the country’s east Jiangsu province, reported state media Global Times. China’s health authorities reportedly said on Tuesday that it was a rare poultry-to-human transmission and noted that the risk of large-scale spread of bird flu is extremely low. The world’s first case of human infected with avian influenza was confirmed in a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang, a city in Jiangsu Province.

