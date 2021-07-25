Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mirabai On Winning Olympic Medal, Afghan Conflict, And More

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu hopes more women will now participate in weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history and opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a silver medal in the 49kg category. Mirabai Chanu ended India's over two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal five years after leaving the same platform in tears following a disastrous debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

President Kovind to visit J&K, Ladakh; will participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas event

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will undertake a four-day visit to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to July 28, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Saturday. During his visit, the President will pay homage to the Kargil Bravehearts. He will also address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

Opposition must unite under Sonia Gandhi, says RS Congress MP amid Mamata's unity call

All opposition parties should unite under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said on Saturday. His remarks come ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's visit to the national capital to meet several Opposition leaders.

"An invitation has been given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She had earlier also called a meeting at Brigade Parade ground and Mallikarjun Kharge had attended that meeting. She is doing that again," Bhattacharya told ANI.

Mamata failed in 2019, will fail again: Dilip Ghosh confident of PM Modi's return in 2024

Pointing out the 'failures' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in providing employment to the youth of West Bengal, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday mocked the TMC leader's ambition of becoming the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh noted that 100 engineers, 2,000 graduates, and 500 post-graduates had applied for the six vacant posts of the dome in the morgue of NRS Medical College. "I hope you understand the future of the educated youth of West Bengal during the TMC regime! he said.

Congress leadership change in Assam; Rahul Gandhi-aide Bhupen Borah appointed APCC chief

The Congress High Command appointed Rahul Gandhi's close aide Bhupen Borah as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday. Bhupen's appointment as APCC chief comes two months after Ripun Bora resigned from the post, taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the recent Assembly polls.

As JP Nadda commences Goa visit, Congress targets BJP over 'jumla politics & fake promises

As BJP president JP Nadda began his two-day visit to Goa in the run-up for the 2022 elections, the Congress party targeted the saffron leader over "jumla politics and fake promises".

Congress spokesperson Shriniwas Khalap on Saturday dared the BJP chief to speak about core issues concerning the livelihood of Goans and the identity of Goa. He challenged Nadda to comment on the fuel price rise that has touched Rs 100 per litre, instead of making 'fake promises.'

Shilpa Shetty says 'Raj Kundra innocent, not in making porn' during joint interrogation

In a key development in the porn racket case that led to the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra, his wife and famous Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was questioned by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Friday. During the questioning, in which she was made to sit face to face with Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty claimed that she did not know about the exact functioning of HotShots-the mobile app via which the alleged pornographic content was streamed. She further claimed that Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, who is another accused in the case was involved with the app.

Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty assures her 'This too shall pass' amid Raj Kundra case

Shilpa Shetty's younger sister and actor Shamita Shetty has come out in her support amid the Raj Kundra's pornography case. On July 23, Shilpa Shetty's comeback comedy-drama flick, Hungama 2 premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. However, Shilpa's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra continues to remain in judicial custody until July 27, for allegations of producing a porn racket. As Shilpa Shetty tries to put up a brave face, sister Shamita extends all her support to her.

'Situation dangerous': Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens in war-torn Afghanistan

In view of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Embassy of India in the country on Saturday issued a security advisory for its nationals living there. In the advisory, which reiterated the points of the advisory issued on June 29, 2021, the Embassy has advised the Indians staying, visiting, and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance at the work place, place of residence, and also during movement to their places of work.

Indian Army deploys counter-terrorism troops along LAC in eastern Ladakh region

Indian Army has deployed counter-terrorism troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh region. The army pulled them up from the Northern Command area to deploy them in a bid to tackle the Chinese forces. The movement of the formation has further helped them to maintain reserves tasked for the operations along the Northern borders.

