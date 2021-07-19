Republic Top 10 Headlines: Monkey B Virus; Bhogle Lauds India; Taliban Issue Statement

Afghanistan Govt, Taliban Issue Joint Statement; Agree To Prevent Civilian Casualties

In a major breakthrough amid the violence in Afghanistan, the government and Taliban have issued a joint statement on the situation and agreed to prevent civilian casualties. According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews, both sides have agreed to protect the country’s civilian infrastructure, prevent civilian casualties, and cooperate with humanitarian assistance. The decision was announced by both sides in their joint statement.

Harsha Bhogle Lauds India On Beating SL In 1st ODI, Says 'they Brushed Off The Opposition'

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has come forward and given special mention to Team India for a clinical performance against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Rahul Dravid's coaching stint got off to a flier as India drew first blood in the three-match series.

Centre Responds To The ‘Pegasus Project’ Report, Terms It As A ‘fishing Expedition’

Rubbishing the report that the Indian government allegedly spied on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists via Israeli spyware Pegasus, Centre on Sunday night issued a rebuttal. Highlighting the Personal Data Protection Bill (2019) currently in the works, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asserted that India was committed to free speech. Stating that the questionnaire sent to Centre was 'founded on pre-conceived notions', MeitY pointed out that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient.

No 'gherao' Of Parliament During Proposed Farmers' Stir, Protestors To Have ID Cards

The July 22 protest by the farmers against the Centre's farm laws will see no gherao of the Parliament, said Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (BKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday. The farmers had previously asked for permission from the Delhi police for organising a 'Kisan Sansad', however, it was denied.

BJP Refutes Alleged Leaked Audio Of Karnataka BJP Chief Revealing '3 Names To Replace CM'

Rocking the Karnataka BJP, an alleged audio conversation of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel leaked on Sunday has revealed an imminent leadership and cabinet change in the state. In the audiotape, Kateel allegedly claims that senior cabinet members like Eshwarappa and Shettar will be removed and that the party High Command will choose from three leaders to succeed Yediyurappa. The 78-year-old CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister.

Ishan Kishan Pens His Feeling After Making ODI Debut For India Against Sri Lanka, Read

Ishan Kishan continued his rapid rise in international cricket with yet another stellar knock on Sunday as India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets inthe 1st ODI. The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI witnessed Ishan Kishan and his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav receiving their debut caps. The wicket-keeper batsman justified his inclusion in the side by scoring 59 runs off 42 balls as he entered his name in the record books.

Afghanistan To Withdraw All Diplomats From Pakistan Over Envoy's Daughter's Kidnap

Afghanistan on Sunday announced that it was withdrawing all its ambassadors and diplomats from Pakistan's capital Islamabad in the aftermath of the kidnap and assault of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday. Tensions remained heightened as the bilateral ties deteriorated between the two Islamic republics over the former’s support of the Taliban terrorism that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Afghan national forces.

Wasim Jaffer Terms Dushmantha Chameera As Prithvi Shaw's 'Dushman' With Hilarious Tweet

Team India opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday gave a glimpse of what can of batting can be expected from him during the India vs Sri Lanka series with a blistering knock at the top of the order. Opening the batting alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw went after Sri Lanka pacers Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera in the powerplay overs as his skipper on the other side played the second fiddle. Following Shaw's man-of-the-match performance, Wasim Jaffer posted some hilarious wordplay on his Twitter account to celebrate his outstanding knock.

Monkey B Virus: Causes, Symptoms And Mode Of Transmission; Here's All You Need To Know

As the world battles Coronavirus infections, there is another mammal-oriented virus on the run, the Monkey B virus, B-virus, or the Macanine Herpesvirus 1 B virus infections which is usually caused by macaque monkeys. Other primates including chimpanzees and capuchin monkeys, can become infected with the B virus and will frequently die from these infections.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi To Make Customary Address At 10:15 AM

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, PM Modi will be addressing media as a customary proceeding. The Monsoon session will continue till August 13.

