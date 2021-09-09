Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Hosts Paralympic Stars; Pak Takes Taliban Line & More

PM Modi Hosts Paralympic Stars After India's Glorious Medal Haul In Tokyo, See Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India's Tokyo Paralympics contingent on Thursday just like he hosted Olympians. In the exclusive images shared from PM Narendra Modi's office, the Indian Paralympics contingent can be seen having a chat with PM Modi over their achievement.

Bollywood Financier Yusuf Lakdawala Brought Dead To JJ Hospital; Was Lodged In Mumbai Jail

Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala has died, it has come to light on Thursday. Sources informed Republic Media Network that Lakdawala was brought dead to Mumbai's JJ Hospital. He was lodged at Arthur Road jail. The financier was earlier arrested and was in judicial custody. Yusuf Lakdawala was being probed on charges of conspiracy and forgery by the ED and Economic Offenses Wing (EoW) of the Mumbai Police.

Mehbooba Mufti Issues 'explanation' After Backlash On Asking Taliban To Follow Sharia Law

After facing backlash from BJP for asking the Taliban to follow the Sharia law in Afghanistan, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti was forced to issue a clarification on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, she asserted that her statement was deliberately distorted but acknowledged that most countries who claim to uphold the Sharia law have failed to imbibe its true values. Highlighting that the Medina model of governance gave equal rights to men, women, and minorities especially in terms of property and marriage.

Pak Takes Taliban Line; Bans Male Staff From Wearing Jeans, Tights Prohibited For Women

In a strong crackdown, Pakistan has issued a detailed dress code for school and college teachers in Islamabad, banning educationists from wearing jeans, tights, t-shirts, and slippers during duty hours. According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has prohibited both male and female teachers from wearing jeans and has issued a detailed set of instructions for teaching, non-teaching staff with regards to dress code and personal hygiene.

Himachal Pradesh: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains In Some Districts, Declares Yellow Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared a 'yellow alert' in few districts of Himachal Pradesh owing to a forecast of heavy rainfall in the next three days. The Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul informed ANI on Wednesday that Himachal Pradesh will observe a moderate amount of rainfall. Yet, on the other hand, a few districts, such as Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, and Sirmaur, might experience a significant amount of rain.

Telangana To Launch Drone-based Vaccine Delivery In Its Initiative 'Medicine From The Sky'

An initiative of the Government of Telangana 'Medicine from the Sky' has received the final regulatory nod from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to conduct the operations and is all set to be launched on September 11. The project has been spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals).

Election Commission Announces By-poll Dates For 5 States To 6 RS Seats; Polling On Oct 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced dates for various by-elections in several states. According to the ECI, by-elections to six casual vacancies in the Council of States will be held starting October 4. Voting will be held between 9 AM to 5 PM and the counting of votes will be held the same day starting from 5 PM.

MS Dhoni's Appointment As Team India's Mentor Challenged; BCCI Gets 'conflict' Complaint

In a massive development, the BCCI apex council on Thursday received a complaint against former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's appointment as the Indian team's mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing conflict of interest clause in the Lodha Committee reforms. Former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, who has previously filed a series of Conflict of interest complaints against players and administrators, has sent a letter to the apex council members that Dhoni's appointment is a violation of the Conflict of Interest clause, under which one person cannot hold two posts.

NHAI Preparing Emergency Landing Fields At 20 Locations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Emergency Landing Field on National Highway-925A (NH-925A) near the Barmer sector on Thursday for Indian Air Force. National Highway-925A has become India's first National Highway to be used for emergency landing of Air Force aircraft. It is located approximately 45 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border and is poised to be of extreme strategic importance.

Assam Boat Tragedy: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Bans Single-engine Boats In Jorhat-Majuli Route

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the spot of the accident in River Brahmaputra of Jorhat district by boat and informed that two persons are still missing while a woman lost her life. In a major announcement, the Chief Minister while visiting Nimatighat said that the ferries which run by single-engine have been suspended with immediate effect. The chief minister while taking stock of the ferry tragedy said that the ferries will now be upgraded to double engines for which a fund of Rs.10 lakh will be provided.

