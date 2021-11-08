Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Dedicate NH Projects, CRPF Personnel Killed & More

NCB SIT Visits Cordelia Cruise With Wankhede; Inspects CCTVs, Records Witness Statements

With the Central NCB team taking over the Mumbai cruise drug bust, the SIT team visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held on October 2. As per sources, the 15-member SIT team headed by Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on Saturday, accompanied by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials. The team the CCTV cameras installed on the ship and recorded statements of 4-5 witnesses. Eight people along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan were arrested on October 2 by NCB - all have now been granted bail.

Maharashtra: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Construction Of 4-lane Highway In Pandharpur

Paving the way for the smooth movement of devotees in Pandharpur, on 8 November Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four landing of five sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) in Maharashtra. Via a virtual event scheduled for 15:30 hours, PM Modi will inaugurate the construction of dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' on either side of adjoining highways by facilitating hassle-free and safe passage to devotees and pilgrims.

Talibani Islamic Emirate Hosts Imran Government For Talks With Terror Group TTP: Reports

The Islamic Emirate has now hinted that it played host to mediation talks between the Tahrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad. When asked about the same, Kabul said that it would support any process where it could be influential. The spokesman confirmed the stance of the Islamic Emirate in the matter and said that it would act to resolve ‘important problems’. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Islamabad was in negotiations with the TTP.

Twitter Users Vote 'Yes' To Elon Musk's Proposal To Sell 10% Stake In Tesla To Pay Tax

Elon Musk should sell about 10% of his stock in Tesla, according to nearly 58% of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users whether he should offload the stake. More than 3.5 million Twitter users voted in the poll, launched by Musk on Saturday, with a majority voting in favour of the share sale. Musk had promised to abide by the result. Now, the Twitter poll could see him dispose of nearly $21 billion of stock in the electric carmaker.

Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF Personnel Killed, 13 Injured After Jawan Opens Fire At Camp In Sukma

A shocking incident has come to light from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 50 Battalion Camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma after a soldier opened fire on his own comrades during the early hours of Monday. At least four soldiers were killed and thirteen were injured in the case of fratricide. The injured jawans have been admitted to the Bhadrachalam area hospital for treatment, out of which one of the soldiers is in critical condition. The accused jawan has been taken into custody.

Sacrilege Case: Punjab Police SIT To Question Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The four-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police led by Inspector General SPS Parmar left for the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Monday, November 8, to question Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a 2015 sacrilege case. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is lodged in the Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two of his disciples will be questioned by the SIT. He was named as an accused in the theft of a "bir" (copy) of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara.

Chennai Weather: IMD Sounds Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall, Check Forecast For Next 24 Hrs

During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy spells are possible for over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9 to November 11 due to the northeast monsoon. While Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. In Chennai, following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was observed in parts of Chennai, further affecting normal life.

Maharashtra Bags Climate Action Award At COP 26; Thackeray Jr Dedicates It To Citizens

In a major victory for Maharashtra, the state was conferred the award for Inspiring Regional Leadership in Under2 Coalition for Climate Action at the COP 26 Climate summit. Receiving the award was Maharashtra Environment Minister - Aaditya Thackeray, who dedicated it to the citizens of Maharashtra & the climate action ambitions of India. Apart from Maharashtra, British Columbia (Canada) and Quebec (Canada) won awards under the Creative Climate Solutions category and Climate Partnerships category.

Bihar Police Recovers 4 Pistols & 8 Cartridges From Madrasa; Maulana Claims 'conspiracy'

In Bihar's Banka region, the police on Saturday raided a Madrasa. After receiving a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and recovered a cache of weapons, including four pistols and eight cartridges. However, no arrest has been made in the matter so far. In this regard, Banka's Superintendent of Police has said, "No arrest will take place until a thorough investigation is conducted in the matter because the arms were recovered not from the Madrasa but a cottage outside the Madrasa, and that too not from the room or luggage of anyone in particular."

US Prez Biden Denounces Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Extends Support For Probe

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) denounced the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in Baghdad. President Biden stated in a statement, “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Al Kadhimi”, as per a press release from the White house. He further criticised those who use violence to disrupt Iraq's democratic process.

