Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat; Amit Shah's J&K Visit; NCB Raids & More

G-20 Summit: PM Modi Likely To Pitch For United Approach To Deal With Afghanistan Crisis

At the forthcoming two-day G-20 Summit in Italy, PM Narendra Modi is expected to call for a united global approach in dealing with the Afghanistan situation, climate change challenges and the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to PTI on Sunday, 24 October, two people familiar with the development said that PM Modi is likely to present India’s perspective to combat the key challenges facing the globe. They also added that the PM is likely to leave for the visit to Italy and Scotland either on Thursday or Friday next week.

Amit Shah Hints At Rs 51,000 Cr Investment In J&K; 'Srinagar, Jammu To Get Metro In 2 Years'

In a key development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that a metro rail network would come up after two years in Jammu and Srinagar, while airports are being upgraded at the moment. Addressing a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area, Shah said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims to invest a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022.

PM Modi To Chair Annual DGPs, IGPs Conference In Lucknow Ahead Of UP Polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair 'All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police - 2022', in the poll-bound state in November. Preparations are being made in Lucknow for the annual conference which is likely to be held between November 20 to 22. In the three-day conference, various sessions will be held to discuss on modernisation of police, terrorism and internal security.

PM Modi Lauds 100 Cr Vaccine Feat On ‘Mann Ki Baat’; Drone Policy, UN Day Finds Mention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 82nd Mann ki Baat edition started with appreciating and hailing India's health workers for the nation's feat of 100 crore vaccination. The Prime Minister said that he knew India will soon reach this success as he was 'aware of the capabilities of the country, and the people'. Moreover, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel as his birth anniversary is approaching and also talked about United Nations Day which is marked today, October 24. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister echoed 'vocal for local' ahead of the festival of Diwali.

Kozhikode Plane Crash: High-level Panel To Evaluate Corrective Action Based On AAIB Report

In a key development, the high-level panel assessing the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board's recommendations in the Kozhikode plane crash report is considering corrective actions that need to be implemented and will submit the report within the stipulated time frame, the sources privy with the details informed news agency PTI. The committee was formed in September after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) submitted its report to the civil aviation ministry on the deadly Air India Express plane crash that occurred last year at Kozhikode airport in Kerala. The committee is chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal.

Indian Army's 2nd Commander's Conference To Begin From Oct 25; Rajnath Singh To Attend

The Indian Army is set to conduct the 2nd Army Commander's Conference of 2021 is scheduled from October 25-28 in New Delhi. Army Commander's Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

Congress Contradicts Ghulam Nabi Azad's Claims, Says J&K Situation More Serious

Contradicting the recent statement made by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad regarding terrorism being under control in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Ashwani Handa on Sunday stated that the situation is degrading day by day under the view of the recent killings and encounters throughout the valley.

Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Conducts Raids In Andheri; Search Underway At Multiple Places

In an update to the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at Andheri last night on October 23. According to the sources, the raids are still underway in several locations in Mumbai including Andheri. The search is underway to further trap drug suppliers and peddlers in connection with the case. More details are awaited from NCB officials.

J&K: LeT Terrorist Zia Mustafa Neutralised In Poonch Encounter, Body Retrieved

In a major update to the encounter that broke between security forces and terrorists in Poonch on Sunday morning, LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa has been eliminated. The security forces were fired upon when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. When J&K Police retaliated, heavy firing broke out leading to the death of the LeT terrorist. Republic Media's on-ground information mentioned that the dead body of Zia Mustafa has been recovered from the encounter site.

Amid LAC Standoff, China Announces New Land Border Law To Uphold 'territorial Integrity'

Amid ongoing border tensions with India at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China on Saturday adopted a new law which stipulates that "sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable." The legislature passed by members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) centres around the 'protection and exploitation' of the land border areas and will come into enforcement from January 1, 2022.

Image: Republic World