Republic Top 10 Headlines: PV Sindhu Enters Pre-quarterfinals; J&K Cloudburst And More

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarterfinals

Reigning silver medalist PV Sindhu continues her winning run as she got the better of 21-9, 21-16 against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi during their group stage Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's singles badminton clash on Wednesday. By the virtue of this win, PV Sindhu has now made it to the Round of 16 of the women's singles event and would be oozing with confidence as she looks forward to making it to the medal rounds.

Read full story here

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha approves transfer of canal lands for return of Kashmiri pandits

The administrative council of Jammu and Kashmir headed by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved the transfer of 278 canal lands in 5 districts for the construction of over 2600 flats as transit accommodation to ensure the return of Kashmiri migrant employees. The land has been transferred to the department of disaster relief rehabilitation and reconstruction under Prime Minister's development package 2015. The estimated cost for the project stands at 356 crores and construction will be done at 7 locations in Kashmir.

Read full story here

Antony Blinken to hold meetings with PM Modi, EAM and NSA Ajit Doval

With an aim to discuss ways to achieve enhanced diplomatic relations between both countries, the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (July 27) arrived in India for a two-day visit. The Secretary of State will hold meetings with Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today (Wednesday, July 28). Reportedly, the security of the Delhi Airport was beefed up by 20 per cent ahead of Blinken's visit. This is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State.

Read full story here

Case lodged against 4 producers of Raj Kundra's company

The Mumbai Police has lodged a case against 3-4 producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company in connection with the porn film racket. Actress Gehana Vasisth, who had been arrested in February, has also been named as one of the accused in the case. Out on bail, it was Gehana Vasisth who had shared the name of Umesh Kamat in the case through which Raj Kundra’s links to the racket were found. She was part of the initial series of arrests made by the Crime Branch earlier this year along with actor Roya Khan alias Yasmeen, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade.

Read full story here

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Injured Assam policeman dies

In the latest update post the Assam-Mizoram border clash, an Assam policeman who was critically injured during the border clash has succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, July 28. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Shyamprasad Dusat of the 6th Assam Police Battalion succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll to seven. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the martyred policeman's family through Twitter.

Read full story here

J&K cloudburst: 30-40 missing, 4 dead

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has informed that he spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma following a cloudburst that was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Taking to Twitter, Jitendra Singh informed that 30 to 40 persons are missing while four dead bodies have been recovered so far. The Union Minister further informed that rescue operations are currently underway with the help of SDRF and the Army.

Read full story here

Centre rules out providing constitutional protection to Maratha quota law despite protests

Amid vehement protests for the restoration of the Maratha quota, the Centre ruled out giving constitutional protection to the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act. Coming into force on November 30, 2018, the Maratha community was declared as a 'Socially and Educational Backward Class' and accorded it 16% reservation in educational institutions and public employment. While the Bombay High Court reduced the quantum of quota to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment, the SC stayed the reservation altogether on September 9, 2020.

Read full story here

PM Modi urges people to contribute to Bharat 'Jodo Andolan'

In his 79th edition of 'Maan Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to buy and popularise Khadi products to contribute to 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' (Unite India Movement). In view of the upcoming Handloom Day, PM Modi urged countrymen to do everything possible to increase the use of handlooms in our lives. As Mahatma Gandhi led Bharat Chhoro Andolan to drive out British rule from India, we need Bharat Jodo Andolan to unite India, said PM Modi on Sunday.

Read full story here

Cancer cases in India see a slight rise in 2020

A recently released research paper from the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 shows that cancer cases in India have increased from 13.25 lakh in 2018 to 13.92 in 2020. The report has been released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the Cancer Registry Data Report of ICMR based on the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, it is estimated that the number of cancer cases has increased as per the data from various states and union territories.

Read full story here

Tokyo Olympics: Tarundeep Rai beats Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin

India's Tarundeep Rai has successfully got the better of Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's individual 1/32 Eliminations on Wednesday which has brought him closer to medal rounds. In the first set, both Tarundeep Rai and Oleksi Hunbin got a point each as both shot 25. However, it was the Ukrainian who gained command in the second set with 28 as compared to Tarundeep's 27 to enjoy a 3-1 lead.

Read full story here

Saudi Arabia to impose 3-yr travel ban on those visiting COVID ‘red list’ countries

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday warned that the citizens that travel to the ‘red list’ countries flouting the COVID-19 travel guidance instated by the Kingdom will risk facing at least 3 years of the travel ban, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Saudi’s red list includes mostly Asian nations including Indonesia, which the government deems as areas of high COVID-19 infections. Authorities have also barred air travel to and from the UAE, Ethiopia, and Vietnam over the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. The warnings came as Saudi recorded 10 new COVID-19-linked deaths in the Kingdom from the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2, also known as lineage B.1.617.2.

Read full story here