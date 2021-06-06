Republic Top 10 Headlines: Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open; EU Slams Twitter Ban

Delhi CM Kejriwal Cries 'Why Stop Home Delivery Of Ration?'; Tells PM 'poor Won't Forgive'

Lamenting at the continued blockage of Delhi's 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked PM Modi why the Centre had not approved his govt's scheme yet. Claiming that the 'ration mafia' was holding citizens ransom for 75 years, Kejriwal said that there should be no politics for the national interest. Stating the poor will never forgive governments if the scheme is blocked, he highlighted that his 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme was a necessity during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka Ministers Lash Out Against Amazon Canada For 'Kannada Flag Bikini' Insult

Pro Kannada organisations are now protesting against Amazon Canada for selling women's innerwear and lingerie products printed with colours of the Karnataka flag and icon. Karnataka Forest Minister, Arvind Limbavali, on Saturday, said that he will take legal action against Amazon Canada for insulting Kannada and its culture. After Google, now Amazon Canada has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas as women's innerwear products were seen on their website printed with colours of the Kannada flag and the state emblem of Karnataka.

Nigeria: US And EU Condemn Twitter Ban, Call For 'freedom Of Expression'

Lambasting the Nigerian Administration for banning micro-blogging website Twitter, the US and European Union (EU), on June 6, said that measure inhibits access to information at a time when it required the most. In a joint statement, the diplomatic missions of the EU, US, UK, Canada and Ireland together called for the right to free expression and access to information, both online and offline. Reiterating support for the fundamental right, the western states asserted that information and expression were pillars of democracy.

Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open 2021; Says 'I Need To Listen To My Body'

In a massive development in French Open 2021, Swiss Tennis player Roger Federer on Monday pulled his name out of the tournament a day after beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. Roger Federer took to his Twitter handle and shared his official statement that he is pulling out his name from the French Open 2021 as he has already undergone two knee surgeries and now he has to listen to his body. Notably, in the next match, Federer had to face Matteo Berrettini.

Elon Musk Gets Warning From Hacker Group Anonymous After Bitcoin Stunts: 'Expect Us'

Two days after releasing a video challenging Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the hacker group Anonymous has now accused Musk over his tweets on cryptocurrency to have shown 'complete disregard for an average working person. Elon Musk caused a massive shake-up in the bitcoin market when he announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin as payment, citing excessive use of fossil fuel used in its mining.

Yediyurappa Says 'Will Resign As Karnataka CM If BJP High Command Says So' Amid Rebellion

In a bombshell announcement, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Yediyurappa has been facing dissent in his ranks since the cabinet expansion in January.

Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Deep Sidhu, Bhindranwale Posters Spotted At Golden Temple

Pro-Khalistani slogans, placards of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were spotted on Sunday at Amritsar's Golde Temple as India marked the 37th anniversary of the ill-fated Operation Blue star. Amid high security at the Akal Takht complex, pro-Khalistani group Dal Khalsa held a march to the shrine demanding to mark 6 June as 'Khalistan Day'. Actor-turned-singer Deep Sidhu, the prime accused of the Red Fort violence out on bail, too was spotted offering prayers at the shrine on Sunday.

Delhi Govt Hospital Withdraws Order Barring Nurses From Speaking In Malayalam After Flak

After facing severe backlash for its language diktat, Delhi govt-run Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) on Sunday, withdrew it's circular forbidding its nursing personnel from communicating in Malayalam. The hospital administration has stated that the circular was issued without their information after being issued a memo from the Delhi health department. The hospital had previously clarified that nurses were allowed to speak to each other in Malayalam but must converse with patients in Hindi.

Ghaziabad Police Raids Swimming Pool; Arrests Owner For Flouting COVID-19 Curfew Norms

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday conducted a raid at a private swimming pool after receiving information that the pool is being operated during the ongoing lockdown. The Ghaziabad Police further informed that the owner of the swimming pool has been booked for allegedly operating the pool amid the COVID-19 curfew.

Kerala CM Welcomes Delhi Hospital's Order Withdrawal Asking Nurses Not To Use Malayalam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday welcomed the withdrawal of the order by Delhi's GB Pant Hospital that asked users not to communicate in Malayalam while on duty. Taking to his official Facebook handle, the Kerala Chief Minister said that it is understood that such an order, which is incompatible with our culture and democracy has been withdrawn. The authorities came forward to take the right stand, though belatedly, the Kerala CM added.

