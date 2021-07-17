Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi; Taliban, Afghan Hold Talks In Doha

Punjab CM says 'will abide by Congress president's decision' amid row with Sidhu

Amid the war between the two factions in Punjab Congress, CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday admitted that he will abide by the High Command's decision, but raised concerns regarding the political changes. Sources report that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have sternly advised Navjot Singh Sidhu to not criticise the Punjab government publically. Sources added that Sidhu is likely to bag the Punjab Congress chief post and in-charge Harish Rawat is currently in Chandigarh trying to get CM Capt Amarinder Singh on board. While sources stated that Rawat will attempt to hold a face-to-face meeting between the CM and Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA has already left for Patiala from Panchkula.

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi ahead of Parliament session

In a major development, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar held an hour-long meeting with PM Modi on Saturday to discuss 'various issues of national interest', ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. This meeting comes a day after Pawar's meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with ex-Defence Minister AK Antony. The two former defence ministers were briefed by CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat & Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane on the ongoing conflict over the Sino-Indian border dispute, clarifying the two ministers' doubts. This flurry of meetings comes amid a war of words between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra and the Centre's plan to take up 23 bills in parliament for passage.

J&K: After Hizbul chief's sons, more employees linked to terror groups to be terminated

After 11 government employees, including two sons of one of the most wanted terrorists Syed Salahuddin, were sacked from their government jobs, now sources from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have informed Republic Media Network that more such actions will be taken against employees with terror links. Reportedly, the process is underway to terminate 20 more such employees identified by the administration. The investigation is being carried out by the CID's special task force, which is headed by the intelligence chief of Jammu and Kashmir.

ISRO set to launch two major missions in August, September

After the successful operation of liquid propellant Vikas Engine, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for two other launches in August and September. As per the information provided on Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) website, the GSLV launch is scheduled for August and PSLV is scheduled for September. However, the website has not specified any dates.

Petrol, Diesel price hits record high on July 17

The fuel prices on Saturday, July 17 increased for the second time this month. After two days of stagnation, petrol & diesel prices soared across the country on Saturday. Fuel prices in India have risen by about Rs 11 in the last two months, setting new highs. With this latest price increase, a new price ceiling for fuel has been set. The price has gone up by 26 paise to 34 paise. Diesel prices, on the other hand, did not change on Saturday and have remained unchanged since the previous hike on Thursday, July 15.

'No Dowry Bond': Kerala Guv asks VCs to make students sign pledge before awarding degrees

To fight the decade-old evil practice of dowry, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, directed the vice-chancellors of the universities to make students sign a bond at the time of admission that they would not take or give dowry. In the meeting, Vice-chancellors suggested that not only students at the time of admission but also before giving them degrees must be asked to sign a bond. And all those who are being appointed to the university should also be asked to sign a bond, Khan said.

Ireland's Simi Singh becomes first batsman to score a 100 at No.8 in ODIs

South Africa on Friday levelled the three-match ODI series against Ireland, as the Proteas defeated the hosts by a margin of 70 runs in Dublin. Opener Janneman Malan posted a career-best 177 not out and Quinton de Kock also made a century to help South Africa beat Ireland by 70 runs on Friday as their one-day international series ended in a draw. However, it was Ireland's Simi Singh who stole the show when he created a world record against the Proteas.

Indians under attack, South African president admits govt 'poorly prepared' to face riots

As South Africa is currently witnessing the worst violence and civil unrest, the President of South Africa on Friday, July 16, admitted that the Government was poorly prepared for the violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa in his statement also revealed that his Government was not capable enough to swiftly take charge against the violence. The President also described public violence as an 'orchestrated campaign' while appreciating efforts put forward by the country's security forces. This is little consolation, however, given the shocking visuals and accounts that Republic TV has received regarding the unbridled attack on Indians and their establishments in the country.

Taliban, Afghan govt hold talks in Doha

As talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban are undergoing in Qatar’s Doha, the Taliban deputy leader has said that they’ll make efforts for the talk to be successful. The historic peace talks which opened in the Qatari capital, on September 12 in 2019, saw Afghanistan along with major western powers including the US call for a ceasefire. On July 17, Thursday, a senior delegation of the Afghan government and the Taliban representatives met again for high-stakes negotiations as violence continues to escalate on the ground in Afghanistan.

Fresh case of Monkeypox reported in Texas

A case of monkeypox has been reported in a Texas resident, United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. The person has been hospitalized in a stable condition after returning from Nigeria, health officials revealed on July 16. The CDC is working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during two flights.

