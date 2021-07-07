Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Olympics; Dilip Kumar's Death; Cabinet Reshuffle & More

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: Swearing-in Ceremony To Begin Shortly

The Union Cabinet expansion, which is set to take place on July 7 as per sources, will be the first cabinet reshuffle after the Narendra Modi government returned to power for the second time in 2019. The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of the Council of Ministers.

Read full story here

RS Prasad, Prakash Javadekar & 10 Others Resign From Cabinet Ahead Of Oath-taking Ceremony

In a breaking development minutes before the scheduled oath-taking ceremony of the new Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India has accepted the resignation of 12 sitting Union ministers. Amongst the 12 names, Union Law & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, who heads the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting are the two big names to exit PM Modi's new Cabinet.

Read full story here

An Institution Himself': President Kovind And VP Naidu Condole Actor Dilip Kumar's Demise

Condoling the demise of veteran Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and said that the 98-year-old actor summarised in himself a history of emerging India. Ram Nath Kovind said that the thespian's charm transcended all boundaries and Dilip Kumar was loved across the subcontinent. Stating that the veteran actor will live forever in the heart of India, the President said, "With his demise, an era ends."

Read full story here

As COVID Positivity Rate Remains High In Kerala, Union Health Secretary Suggests Measures

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy, suggesting measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Rajesh Bhushan has shared his concern towards Kerala's positivity rate which is still 10.3% in few districts and more than 10% in seven districts.

Read full story here

J&K IGP Vijay Kumar Terms The Encounter Of Mehrazuddin Halwai 'a Big Success'

In a big victory, Indian forces have eliminated a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai in an encounter. According to multiple reports, the encounter took place in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund Handwara which led forces to eliminate the oldest and top commander of the terrorist group.

Read full story here

President Kovind Accepts Credentials By Envoys Of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey

President Ram Nath Kovind was presented with credentials from Ambassadors of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. The envoys, namely - Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Romania Ambassador Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane; Kazakhstan ambassador Nurlan Zhalgasbayev and Turkey ambassador Firat Sunel - presented the credentials to President Kovind.

Read full story here

Odisha Sets Up 10000 Rain Water Harvesting Structures In 75 Days, Earns Union Min's Praise

Odisha has achieved a mega milestone ahead of the onset of the southwest monsoon under 'Catch the Rain' campaign as the state's Housing and Urban Development Department set up more than 10,000 rain water harvesting structures (RWHS) to aid water conservation and groundwater recharge.

Read full story here

From Harsh Vardhan To Pokhriyal, Check Out Major Resignations Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

In a massive development ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle, several major resignations were witnessed on Wednesday afternoon with as many as 9 sitting Ministers dropping out of the Modi Cabinet. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who helmed the nation's Health Ministry during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has resigned from the Modi cabinet in what has turned out to be the biggest shocker.

Read full story here

CM Mamata Banerjee Claims PM Modi-led Centre Deprived West Bengal Of Rs 60,000 Crores

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Centre after tabling a Rs 3.08-lakh-crore budget in the state Assembly accusing the Union government of depiving the state of Rs 60,000 cr. She further claimed that the state did not receive a devolution amount of Rs 11,000 crore from the PM Modi-led Union government in 2019-20.

Read full story here

Ahead Of Polls, Seven Ministers From Uttar Pradesh To Be Inducted In PM Modi's Cabinet

In yet another development concerning the most talked-about Union Cabinet reshuffle, Republic Media Network has learned that seven MPs from Uttar Pradesh are said to be a part of the revamped cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi. It is being seen as a step taken keeping the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in mind. Some of them will be in the Union cabinet while some will be in the council of ministers.

Read full story here