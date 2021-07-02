Republic Top 10 Headlines: Uttarakhand CM Rawat Resigns; Drone Activity Probe & More

Hating PM Modi A Pre-requisite At New York Times? Bizarre Job Description Triggers Row

The New York Times has posted an entry-level job requirement on their website and on LinkedIn. The opening was for a South Asia Business Correspondent in New Delhi, but the NYT was very specific about the qualities it was looking for in the candidates - being anti-Hindu and anti-Modi. In their ad posted on Thursday, the New York Times seems to be appealing to candidates who can write against the democratically elected government of India and contribute to a discourse that raises questions about propagandist journalism.

Pak Drone Spotted Over Indian Mission In Islamabad Tried To Shoot Meeting Details: Sources

In a major security breach, a Pakistani drone was spotted inside the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. Now, as per Republic TV sources, it has been revealed that the drone was allegedly trying to capture the details of a diplomatic event that was being held at the Indian High Commission. Notably, the drone was spotted hovering over the Indian mission in Islamabad hours before the twin explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station.

India Asks Pakistan To Investigate Drone Activity Over High Commission In Islamabad

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan in the wake of the drone attack on Jammu Airbase and also the drone activity over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Speaking at the MEA briefing, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan should take credible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its territories. The statement by MEA comes at a time when J&K DGP Dilbag Singh hinted that Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) is behind the Jammu drone attack.

Centre Welcomes Sharad Pawar's Statement To 'amend Farm Laws Instead Of Complete Repeal'

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, July 2, said he welcomes Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar over his recent statements partially backing the new farm laws. This comes after former Agricultural Minister Sharad Pawar, in a stark U-turn from his previous stand, said that certain amendments are needed in the new farm laws instead of the complete repeal of the farm laws.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns; Second Change Of Guard In A Year

In a massive development in Uttarakhand politics, CM Tirath Singh Rawat has offered his resignation as the Chief Minister of the State. This is the second time in a year that Uttarakhand is witnessing a change of Chief Minister which leads to a big churn in the Uttarakhand BJP. Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, a year before the latter completed his term as the Uttarakhand CM.

Bengal Post-poll Violence: BJP Stages Walk Out On the First Day Of Budget Session

The first day of the budget session of the West Bengal legislature kickstarted with a high-voltage drama on Friday with the main opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party staging a walkout as a sign of protest. The Governor of the State, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was addressing the legislature, with a focus on the violence that engulfed the State after the announcement of the election results when the Members of Legislature led by Suvendu Adhikari staged a walk.

Day After Release, Akhil Gogoi Declares 'anti-CAA Movement Will Resume In Assam'

Activist-turned politician Akhil Gogoi declared on Friday that the mass movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which rocked Assam in 2019, will be revived soon. Speaking to reporters at Nagaon, Gogoi said the leaders of the anti-CAA movement betrayed the people of Assam while he was kept in jail. "Now that I am out, I want to assure the people that the anti-CAA movement will resume. No (illegal) foreigner will be allowed to stay in the state," he said on the way to his constituency Sivasagar, a day after being released from jail.

COVID-19 Vaccination For Pregnant Women Now Allowed; Check Details Here

Acting on the recommendations of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19. The approval now allows the women to either register on Co-WIN or walk in to the nearest COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated, as per their choice.

Over 34 Cr Vaccines Administered In India, 86% Drop In COVID Cases: Union Health Ministry

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India (GOI) has accelerated the pace, ramped up the production, and been expanding the scope of a liberalized and now universalized vaccine drive across the country. According to the latest press release by Health Ministry, GOI has administered more than 34 crore vaccine doses as of July 2, which is equivalent to the entire population of the US.

COVID-19: Centre Rushes Teams To 6 States For COVID Control, Containment Measures

Strengthening India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre rushed multiple teams to states that are reporting a high number of coronavirus cases with an objective to curb the further spread. On July 2, the Government of India (GOI) deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

