Republic Top 10 Headlines: Vazegate Scandal; WHO On Delta Variant Of COVID-19 And More

Vazegate Scandal: PMLA Court Sends Anil Deshmukh's Aides To ED Custody Till July 6

A Special PMLA Court on Thursday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 6. This development comes after the ED requested the PMLA Court to extend their custody by five more days given their alleged involvement in the Rs 4 crore money trail that the investigation agency is currently tracing.

Read full story here

Kitex Garments Alleges Harassment By Kerala Govt, Withdraws From Rs 3,500 Crore Project

A major industrial group in Kerala on Tuesday announced withdrawal from a Rs 3,500 crore investment project, alleging harassment by state government officials. Giving out details, Kitex Garments Ltd said that it has decided to withdraw from the project signed during the "Ascend Global Investors Meet" organised by the Kerala government in Kochi in January 2020.

Read full story here

Tibetans In Exile Stage Protest Against Chinese Communist Party Outside Embassy In Delhi

Tibetans in exile have staged a protest against the Chinese Communist Party outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital. However, the protestors were later detained by the police. Visuals that surfaced on social media showed the Tibetans donning placards and raising slogans against the Chinese Communist Party.

Read full story here

'Not Much Data To Suggest That Delta Plus Variant Is More Contagious': Dr Randeep Guleria

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, New Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that there isn't much data on this new strain to suggest it's more infectious, causing more deaths or has developed a significant immune escape mechanism. Dr Randeep Guleria further said that if people will follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour then they will be safe against the Delta Plus variant and any other variant as well.

Read full story here

Ladakh Leaders Arrive For Crucial Meeting At The Ministry Of Home Affairs In Delhi

In a major development, a delegation of leaders from Ladakh arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday in the national capital held by the Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy. The Kargil wing was also invited to the meeting. In the last meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg, there was no representation from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Read full story here

J&K Forced Conversion: 18-yr Old Sikh Woman Remarries Sikh Youth, Days After Handed To Kin

In a massive development, 18-year-old Manmeet Kaur who was allegedly 'forcefully' married to a Kashmiri Muslim, has remarried a Sikh youth on Tuesday. Manmeet Kaur was handed over to her parents on Saturday after she recorded a statement before a court in Srinagar.

Read full story here

Gujarat: Isudan Gadhvi's Convoy Allegedly Attacked In Junagarh, AAP Claims BJP's Role

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi's convoy on Thursday was allegedly attacked during his Jan Samvad Yatra in Gujarat's Junagadh. AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of attacking the convoy. The party also alleged that 10 volunteers of the AAP were injured in this attack and that 6-7 vehicles in the convoy have been targeted.

Read full story here

Mayawati Blames Both BJP & Congress For UP's Unemployment Inspite Of Record Low Of 6.9%

Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh govt, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday, blamed the Yogi government fro rising unemployment among youth, forcing them to manual labour. Holding the BJP-ruled Centre and previous Congress governments for the current state of unemployment in UP, Mayawati said that apart from constructing party offices, both parties did nothing for the state. She warned BJP that if it progressed just like the Congress, India would never be 'Aatmanirbhar'.

Read full story here

Uttarakhand: AAP Sounds 2022 Bugle; Fields Ex-army man Ajay Kothiyal Against CM In Bypoll

In a key development on Thursday, AAP announced that Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal will contest against Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat in the Gangotri bypoll. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal has been hailed for his rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy.

Read full story here

COVID-19: Delta Variant Likely To Become Dominant Strain Across The Globe, Warns WHO

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that in the coming months the Delta variant of COVID-19 will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally. In its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, the UN agency informed that as of June 29, 2021, 96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant.

Read full story here