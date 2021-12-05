Top 10 Headlines: 21 Omicron Cases In India So Far; ED Asks Jacqueline To Join Probe

Nine More Including 3 Kids Test Positive For Omicron In Jaipur; India's Tally Climbs To 21

Amid the growing tensions over the Omicron variant threat, India has reported nine more cases of the new Coronavirus strain in Jaipur on Sunday, December 5. According to reports, nine members of a family in Rajasthan’s Jaipur who had earlier tested positive for COVID after four of them arrived from South Africa, have tested positive for the new variant too. Out of the nine members who tested positive for the virus, 3 are children.

ED Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Leave Mumbai Airport, Asked To Join Probe In Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Republic Media Network has learned that Jacqueline has been allowed to leave and has been informed that she has to appear for questioning before ED in Delhi. Fresh summons asking her to join the probe, will be issued soon.

Param Bir Singh Responds To Maha govt & DGP Before SC Hearing, Cites His Old Age & Health

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a counter-affidavit in reply to the Maharashtra government and state DGP's respective affidavits before Supreme Court. In his rejoinder, Param Bir, who is accused of extortion and corruption, stated that he is fully cooperating in the probes against him after getting protection from the Supreme Court.

SP Workers Clash With Police In UP's Chandauli Amid CM Adityanath's Public Rally

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers clashed with police in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Sunday after they were stopped en route to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme where they planned to hand the UP chief minister leaflets on various issues.

Amit Shah Claims BJP's Victory In 2023 Rajasthan Polls; 'corrupt Cong Will Be Rooted Out'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Rajasthan with a two-thirds majority. He said that the "useless and corrupt" Ashok Gehlot government must be rooted out in the state and the saffron party should govern.

Nagaland Firing: Two More Civilians Killed During Protests; Curfew Imposed In Mon District

A curfew has been imposed in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, December 5, after violence erupted in the district over the reported killings in Oting village. According to recent updates, two more civilians have been reported dead during the protest that was held concerning the incident that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and one soldier.

Prince William Shares His Mental Health Struggles, Says 'learned To Prioritise My Own'

In a bid to spread awareness about the growing mental health issues, Prince William on Sunday opened up about coping up with the mental health issues during different stages of his life. He revealed that he had faced several issues related to the memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, and his work as an air ambulance rescue pilot.

Katrina Kaif’s Brother To Be The Best Man At Her Destination Wedding? Here's All We Know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to recent reports by Bollywood Hungama, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michael is all set to be her best man on her special day. He will reportedly raise a toast for the happy couple as well. With preparations in full swing, the rituals will begin on December 7 and will continue till December 9, which will be the wedding day, and guests will depart on December 10.

Does Virat Kohli Have A Technical Problem? VVS Laxman Analyzes Indian Captain's Game

Veteran Indian batter VVS Laxman has shared his views on Virat Kohli’s poor form with the bat in Test cricket with the skipper among the few senior players who haven't scored a hundred in over a year. The Indian skipper is one of the best batters the game has witnessed but he has failed to reach the three-figure mark in the last two years with his previous hundred coming against Bangladesh in a day/night match at Eden Gardens in November 2019.

Indian Navy Day 2021 Celebrations: Warships Lit Up Near Visakhapatnam's RK Beach; See Pics

As part of Navy Day celebrations, the Eastern Naval Command put on a breathtaking display illuminating the silhouette of three Indian Naval ships at the anchorage near RK Beach in Visakhapatnam from Sunday evening to midnight. The picturesque ships also fired coloured flares during the glare display.

