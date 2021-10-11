Top 10 Headlines: 5 Indian Army Jawans Martyred, No Bail For Aryan Khan Till Oct 13 & More

J&K: Five Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Encounter With Terrorists In Poonch

In a tragic update, five Indian Army personnel were martyred on Monday after search and cordon operations were launched in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district that led to an encounter with terrorists. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first encounter in recent time where five personnel lost their lives while earlier today one police officer had received injuries during an encounter in Anantnag's Khagund Verinag area. Read More

Lakhimpur Violence Case: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Sent To 3-day Police Custody

In a major update in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been remanded to three-day police custody from October 12 to October 15, Prosecution Advocate SP Yadav said. He will be quizzed by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the case. Read More

Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Slated For Oct 13, Court Asks NCB To File Reply

The bail application of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case will now be heard on Wednesday, October 13. He will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail till his next hearing. After NCB's 7-day request, the court has asked the agency to file its reply in the Aryan Khan case by Wednesday. Read More

Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Power And Coal Ministries Amid Concerns Of Power Crisis

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of the Power and Coal Ministry amid concerns of power shortage in several parts of the country due to inadequate supply of coal. Read More

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reappointed Chairperson Of TMC's Parliamentary Committee

Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien declared that the role of TMC chairperson of the parliamentary committee would be designated to Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader from West Bengal made the announcement at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. Mamata Bannerjee's tenure meant that the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs would decide on the strategy from now on. Read More

Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Concern On Coal Shortage In Power Plants; CM Writes To Centre

Speaking on the ongoing reports of coal shortages in power plants, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the situation is critical and the states are writing about it to the Central Government. While addressing the media on Monday, Kejriwal was quoted as saying that, "we are all working together to improve the situation." Read More

Lebanon: Fire Breaks Out In Zahrani Oil Installation Storage Tank; No Casualties Reported

Amid a serious power crisis, a huge fire broke out in an oil storage tank at one of Lebanon’s main fuel facilities in the country’s south on Monday. According to the reports by the State-run National News Agency, the major fire incident was reported from Zahrani Oil Installation which is about 50 kilometres south of Beirut. Read More

US Navy Engineer And His Wife Arrested For 'selling' Nuclear Submarine Secrets

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife on Saturday, October 9, were arrested on espionage charges after allegedly attempting to sell secrets about submarines to a foreign entity. According to AP, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said that Jonathan Toebbe, who had access to military secrets, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. Read More

Tom Moody In Fray To Be Team India's Coach? 2-time World Cup Winner Interested: Report

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has now shown interest in replacing Ravi Shastri as Team India head coach. Shastri’s tenure with the national team is set to end after the T20 World Cup in the UAE and if reports are to be believed, Moody has planned to throw his hat in the ring. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Pan Masala Brand; Returns Promotion Fees

Amitabh Bachchan has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand and returned the money he received for promoting it. This step comes days after he was approached by an NGO, National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE) to step down from promoting the ad campaign on pan masala, stating that it would dissuade youngsters from getting addicted to tobacco. The 79-year-old had also faced criticism by his fans for the move. Read More



