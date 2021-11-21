Top 10 Headlines: CM Gehlot Gets 6 Advisors; TMC To Meet Amit Shah Over Tripura Ruckus

Alleging violence on TMC in Tripura, party delegation heads to Delhi to meet Amit Shah

Alleging police brutality towards Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, a delegation of party MPs is headed to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thereafter, TMC MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning. Sharing the news, TMC leader Derek O' Brien said 'now, it will be eyeball to eyeball' with the ruling BJP.

Read full store

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot gets six advisors hours after Cabinet rejig

Hours after the cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, six MLAs including three independents were appointed advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisers are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar. Independent legislators Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena have also been appointed advisers to Gehlot, according to a list released by the Chief Minister's Office.

Read full story

CM Ashok Gehlot seeks to calm BSP-turned-Congress MLAs miffed with Rajasthan Cabinet rejig

Four BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Wajib Ali, Lakhan Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Joginder Awana are miffed with the Rajasthan government after not finding a place in the new Cabinet. The MLAs have also dialled Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources told Republic. Meanwhile, Rajendra Singh Gudha, also a BSP-turned-Congress MLA, has been appointed as a junior minister.

The BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have complained that they have been not given space in the new Cabinet despite helping the government to come to power. Notably, these MLAs skipped the oath ceremony.

Read full story

'Retrieving PoJK next on national & political agenda': Union MoS Jitendra Singh

In a massive statement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is next on the agenda of the PM Modi government. Addressing a program for PoJK-displaced persons on Sunday, the MoS PMO stated that the way Article 370 had been abrogated under the leadership of PM Modi, retrieving PoJK would also be made possible.

Read full story

Captain to fight Punjab polls from stronghold Patiala; 'won't leave because of Sidhu'

As the Punjab assembly elections are around the corner, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that he will be contesting from his stronghold Patiala. Outlining that his family has been living in Patiala for over 400 years now, Amarinder Singh added that he is not going to leave the Punjab district because of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read full story

'AIMIM to contest 100 seats in UP polls': Asaduddin Owaisi claims party in better position

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that his party will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. He said that AIMIIM is in talks with some parties to form an alliance without giving much detail.

Read full story

'People not ready to believe PM Modi's words': Rahul Gandhi on withdrawal of farm laws

Following Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) announcement to continue the ongoing protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, November 21, stated that the public is not ready to believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words. Since November last year, several farmers' organisations have been demonstrating demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws and camping at various entry points of the national capital for over a year.

Read full story

Congress to release the first list of candidates for Goa polls; to feature 'young and new'

With Goa assembly polls just a few months away, Congress on Sunday, November 21, said that it would announce the first list of its candidates by the end of the month. Addressing the media, Goa party president Girish Chodankar underlined that the process to pick candidates will gain momentum as a screening committee has been set up by the AICC.

Read full story

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar attacks MVA govt after excise duty reduced on imported liquor

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Sunday claimed that the Maharashtra government is 'running on agenda of pub, party and peg'. His remarks come after the state government reduced excise duty on imported foreign liquor by 50%.

Read full story

Devendra Fadnavis visits Amravati, says people not responsible for violence facing actions

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reached Amravati in Maharashtra and interacted with the citizens who were subject to the recent cases of violence. He met people in different localities. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule also accompanied Fadnavis while at his visit.

Read full story

Image: Republicworld