Top 10 Headlines: MoC Rejects Opposition Claim; Health Ministry's Guidelines & More

Missionaries Of Charity Rejects Opposition Claim, Says 'no Freeze Ordered By MHA'

In a big twist, Missionaries of Charity (MoC) on Monday rebuked the claims of TMC and CPI(M) to clarify that none of their accounts had been frozen by the Centre. In a statement that has been exclusively accessed by Republic TV, the organization confirmed that the FCRA registration had neither been suspended or canceled. Further, there was no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The organization further affirmed that they were aware that their FCRA renewal application had not been approved, and as a precautionary measure would not operate their FC accounts till the matter is resolved.

Visuals Of Uttar Pradesh Tunnel Brimming With Cash Accessed; Piyush Jain In Custody

As perfume trader Piyush Jain has been sent to 14 days GST remand after raids at his residence led to the recovery of over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25kg gold and 250kg silver by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Republic Media Network has accessed an image of the concealed underground storage from the premises owned by Jain.

2022 Polls: Election Commission Asks For Maximum COVID Vaccinations In Poll-bound States

The Election Commission of India has directed the Union Health Ministry to complete the COVID-19 vaccination in the five poll-bound states. The EC has also sought information from the health ministry regarding the status of vaccination in the five electoral states, especially regarding the first dose, sources told Republic Media Network.

Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For COVID Vaccination Of Children & Booster Dose Rollout

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers and booster dose for healthcare workers and those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday has issued guidelines for vaccinations.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Shot At By Armed Men Days After Joining BJP; Escapes Unhurt

In a shocking development, popular actor Shehnaaz Gill's father was attacked in Amritsar, a day after he joined the Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP). Sources have revealed that the attack took place when Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh was on his way to Beas after attending an event in Amritsar.

Punjab Youth Congress Chief Calls Chandigarh Results Eye Opener As AAP Wins Maximum Seats

Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Singh Dhillon on Monday said the results of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was an eye-opener for the party. He said that going forward with conventional ways and taking win for granted will be an over-confidence. "Getting the highest vote share 29.79% and still coming third calls for introspection and finding out our fault lies," he said.

UK: Detained Windsor Castle Intruder Identified; Aimed To Avenge Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The South Hampton resident, who was arrested on Christmas near Windsor castle for possession of a crossbow has been identified as Jaswant Singh Chail. According to a report by Daily Mail, the 19-year-old apparently aimed to avenge the 1919 Jallaianwala Bagh Massacre by assassinating Queen Elizabeth II. In a video, that he recorded and shared on Snapchat 24 minutes before trespassing the Royal Palace, “Jas” could be heard laying bare his plan to revenge the death of those who died in the gruesome massacre.

'Down Underdogs': IND Vs AUS BGT 2020-21 Documentary Trailer Out; Check Release Date

Sony Sports India took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and released the preview of the sports documentary based on India’s historic victory against Australia, in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia. India started off the four-match Test series with a massive loss by eight wickets in the first Test at Adelaide, however went on to defeat the Aussies 2-1 at the end of the series, playing with almost a second-string Test squad.

Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse Of Cycling, Serenity And Family From His Maldives Vacation

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna have shared a sneak peek from their Maldives vacation on social media. Akshay never misses a chance to spend time with his family, especially with his daughter Nitara, who is holidaying with her parents. Reportedly, the family will ring in Twinkle's 48th birthday there itself.

Motorola Razr 3rd Generation Foldable In Process, Will Feature Better Processor And Screen

Motorola has confirmed that it is working on an advanced foldable device under the Razr lineup of smartphones. The new smartphone will come with an enhanced user interface for a better user experience, an improved design over the last Razr foldable smartphone and a bigger display. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming foldable smartphone by Motorola and other details revealed.

