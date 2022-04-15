Top 10 Headlines: Republic Speaks To Karauli Violence Victim; Russia-Ukraine War & More

Maharashtra: Ambedkar Jayanti Procession Hijacked By Mob; Chants Of 'Allahu Akbar' Heard

Amid numerous visuals of planned attacks emerging from across the country, another provocative video was released from Ahmednagar's Sangamner in Maharashtra. A crowd of riotous youth disrupted a procession that was organised in Sangamner on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14. In the visuals released during the disruption, a huge crowd of youth was seen marching through the main road carrying green and red flags featuring symbols of the moon and stars.

Khargone Violence: 16-yr-old Shivam Out Of Ventilator, Health Condition Improving

The sixteen-year-old boy, Shivam Shukla, who was severely injured during the Khargone communal violence regained consciousness on Friday, April 15, and his health condition has marginally improved. Republic has learnt that Shivam has been removed from the ventilator but his condition remains grim. A team of doctors is assessing his condition. The young boy was battling for his life at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh after he fell unconscious by the time he reached the hospital in Indore on Sunday. His family members condemned the violent act and appealed for justice.

Republic Speaks To Karauli Violence Victim Who Was Stabbed Multiple Times, Names Attacker

Days after riots in Rajasthan's Karauli, Republic TV's investigation on Friday unveiled the truth behind the violence. From the conversation with one of the victims of the violence that took place on Ram Navmi in the district, the channel has got to know how things unfolded. The channel has also got to know of the involvement of a government official- Mushtaq Ahmad. Ahmad works as a pharmacist in the District Hospital in the whole incident.

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Of Dire Consequences If Finland & Sweden Join NATO

Russian Foreign Ministry, on Friday, warned of severe consequences if Finland and Sweden go ahead with their plans of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The ministry also claimed that the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance might jeopardise political stability in the northern European region. It's no secret that NATO has been engaged in the aforementioned countries' territories for a long time, performing large-scale military drills there, the ministry added.

Russia Says It Will Increase 'scale Of Missile Attacks' On Kyiv Amid War With Ukraine

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry of Russia on Friday, April 15, vowed to increase their "scale of missile attacks" on Kyiv, according to AP. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the decision has been taken in response to Ukraine's "diversions on the Russian territory." The statement of the Russian Defence Ministry comes a day after authorities in Moscow accused Ukraine of conducting airstrikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region that shares a border with Ukraine.

'The Delhi Files': Congress' Rashid Alvi Claims Vivek Agnihotri Being Supported By BJP

After Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files ranked high at the box office and became one of the most controversial films, Agnihotri has now announced that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled "The Delhi Files." According to Republic Media Network's exclusive report, Agnihotri's decision to work on "The Delhi Files" has sparked sharp reactions from Congress. Rashid Alvi, a former member of the Rajya Sabha and a Congress leader, expressed concern that Vivek Agnihotri is making money by making such films and that the Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting him.

PFI Says 'Centre Has No Genuine Reason To Ban Outfit'; Slams RSS For Communal Violence

On the Centre's reported move to ban the Popular Front of India, PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed said that the Islamic organisation has not received any letter from the Union Government. He further asked as to why a ban has not been imposed on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that their "name comes in all riots".

Pro Khalistan Group SFJ Threatens To Raise Its Flag At DC Office In Haryana On April 29

Banned Pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), threatened on Friday that they will raise the Khalistani Flags at the office of the District Collector in Haryana's Ambala on April 29. In the latest video released by the outfit, they claimed that the workers of the Khalistani group will raise their flags from Ambala to Gurugram. Local media reports informed that the posters of SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu were pasted on roads near Ambala. The posters allegedly urged the people to join the fringe group on April 29.

After MP, Gujarat Govt Bulldozes Illegal Residences Of Alleged Rioters; Cong Decries Move

Soon after the Madhya Pradesh administration ordered the demolition of illegal construction of suspected rioters in the Ram Navami violence in Khargone, the Gujarat government allegedly carried out a similar practice in Khambhat. Raising strong objections to the demolitions, Congress party associate, former Rajya Sabha MP and profound lawyer Majeed Memon called out the 'lawlessness'.

Russian Forces Takes Down Ukrainian Flags, Raises Own Tricolor In Embattled Kherson

On the 51st day of the ongoing war in Europe, invading Russian forces replaced a Ukrainian flag with a Russian one in the southern Kherson region in Skadovsk, which is temporarily occupied. Earlier in the day, Skadovsk mayor Alexander Yakovlev shared a post on Facebook stating that Ukrainian flags were removed from the city council building and the flagpole in the city centre this morning by the occupants of Skadovsk and that they hoisted Russia's tricolour flag instead.

