Top 10 Headlines: Vaishno Devi Stampede, Massive COVID Spike, All About 'Florona' & More

COVID: Mumbai Reports 6,347 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours; Maharashtra Govt Confirms No Lockdown

Amid the mounting tensions over the increasing Coronavirus infections in India, Mumbai has reported 6,347 fresh COVID cases with 451 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours. Six cases of Omicron variant infection have been reported in Maharashtra; three in Pune Rural, two in Pimpri Chinchwad and one in PMC. Currently, there are 22,334 active cases in the city. On December 31, the city had recorded nearly 5,600 COVID cases.

Read more

EXPLAINED | What Is Florona Disease? All About The Double Infection Of COVID & Flu

The world has entered 2022 with another new variant of the COVID-19 virus Omicron. There have also been concerns that the 'twin threats'- Delta and Omicron- known together as the 'Delmicron' may take over the globe and cripple healthcare systems, as predicted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Read more

MHA Vetoes FCRA License Of Over 5,000 Entities For Not Meeting Renewal Guidelines

Amid the ongoing scrutiny on the organizations availing foreign funds and donations, The Home Ministry had tightened the noose and revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of 5,789 entities across the country, including prominent educational institutes like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Milia Islamia, IIT Delhi and Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

Read more

IAF Likely To Complete Deployment Of 1st Regiment Of S-400 Missile System By February

The deployment of the first regiment of the S-400 Triumf missile systems is likely to complete at an airbase in Punjab by February, military officials said. They said that the Indian Air Force has initiated the deployment process of the missile system and it will take at least six more weeks to complete.

According to a PTI report, the first regiment of the S-400 air defence system is being deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China (northern sector) as well as Pakistan (frontier).

Read more

Indian Army, PLA Exchange Greetings And Sweets To Welcome 2022 Along Indo-China Border

Indian and Chinese troops on Saturday exchanged sweets and greetings at several border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to mark New Year 2022.

Read more

Vaishno Devi Stampede: J&K Administration Orders 3-member Panel Inquiry; Report In 7-days

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Saturday issued an official order for a probe into the Vaishno Devi stampede incident which left 12 travellers dead. The government under the direction of J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has formed a 3-member committee to investigate the tragic incident. The committee comprises Principal Secretary to the Government (Home Department), Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner (Jammu).

Read more

Maharashtra Farmers Urge Govt To Shut Khaparkheda Thermal Plant Over Crop Degradation

Drawing the attention of the Maharashtra government, the farmers from the Koradi and Khaparkheda region have urged the government to shut the thermal power plants in the region as the fly ash thermal plants are harming residents' crops and health.Villagers want the thermal plants shut down because the poisonous ash is damaging their health and poisoning the water, they claimed. They said that the fly ash system of the thermal power plants is not working properly, hence the power plants should be shut down.

Read more

Delhi's Daily COVID Cases Breach 2,000 Mark After 7 Months; Positivity Rate Rises To 3.64%

With the Delhi health minister hinting at the possibility of community spread of the Omicron variant, Delhi’s daily COVID case tally registered a massive upsurge in the number of new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. The national capital had recorded around 2,716 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest single-day increase since May 21 last year. Mounting worries of the Delhi government, the positivity rate in Delhi has climbed to to 3.64%. One person lost his life to COVID on January 1.

Read more

Karnataka CM Urges Officials To Set Strategies To Improve State's Economy Amid COVID Scare

The year 2022 will be challenging from an economic and administrative perspective amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. He also asked senior officials of the state to cut wasteful expenditure in their respective departments.

Read more

Punjab CM Channi Says 'Khalistani Elements Remain Active During Elections' Ahead Of Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday spoke about the presence of pro-Khalistan elements in the state. He said that during polls, such elements remain active. CM Channi said that the person involved in the Ludhiana blast was identified, stating that there are indications towards big fish involved in drugs.

Read more

Image: Republic World