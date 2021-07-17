Read India Celebration 2021: A Unique Opportunity For Schools, Colleges To Engage Students

Leading Self & Republic Media Network proudly present the Read India Celebration 2021, a unique opportunity for Schools (5th to 12th grade) & Colleges (Degree & PG) to engage students in a transformative non-academic reading and leadership experience. RIC aims to create Independent Thinkers by fostering non-academic reading in students across the country.
The proposed themes for RIC International 2021 are:
- Road ahead for Humanity – Knowledge based Culture Vs Commerce Based Culture?
- Leadership Styles – Values Or Valuables; Greed Or Honesty; Service Or Grandeur
- Entrepreneurs Vs Job Seekers (Risk Vs Comfort?)
- Creativity Vs Knowledge Vs Logic
- Top priorities for state – Education, Health Care, Nature Care & Employment Creation?
- Merit Based Society Vs Group or People Controlled Society – Pros & Cons!!
- Beliefs Based Society Vs Independent Thinking Society – Merits & Demerits!!
- Technology for Evolution (choice) Vs Technology for Devolution (addiction & abuse)?
- Between Use and Abuse of Natural Resources – How to strike a balance?
- Corona – Crisis Vs Opportunity Vs Punishment?
- People in Policy – Courage (& the price to be paid) Vs Fear (& consequences)
- A Progressive Society – is it People or state driven?
- A cultural shift to nurture creativity – From being part of the problem (/silent) to being part of the solution (think & experiment solutions!)
- Leaders – How to draw the line between need & greed?
- Is there a need to introduce a global citizen element in the school education system keeping the local flavours?
- Indian Education Systems
- Global Education Systems
- The road to economic recovery for nations/world post Covid-19
- Fixing accountability on countries spreading pandemics / global unrest
- The need for stronger & accountable global bodies to deal with 21st century pandemics / global challenges
- Is there a need to add a course/subject on Emotional Intelligence as part of the curriculum for high school students globally?
- A student’s guide to Preparing for the Unknowns & Uncertainties in life!
- Is Knowledge the only thread which can keep the world united & harmonious in diversity?
- Why do Intelligence and Ignorance go together in the "I"? And why is it important to know where we operate from within (Intelligence or Ignorance?)?
- Are ignorant leaders the greatest threat to our planet?
Once registered, students can read the nominated book or any book/research on the proposed topic. Each participant will then have to prepare a summary in not more than 1000 words and one innovative idea to solve any issue. Additionally, participants must prepare an approximately 2 mins video about the Read India Celebration experience.
Join the Read India Celebration International 2021 & become a leader for tomorrow.