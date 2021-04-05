How ESports Is Paving The Path Of Self-reliance For India

In the last year, while COVID confined us to the walls of our homes, it also opened new doors of opportunity for eSports across the world. The eSports audience in India grew from 6 Million in 2017 to 17 Million in 2020. According to BARC & Nielsen's report, the number of smartphone gamers per week increased from 60% in pre-COVID-19 times to 68% during the COVID-19 lockdown. Likewise, the time spent on mobile games per user per week rose from 151 minutes pre-lockdown to 218 minutes during the lockdown. With India comprising the world's largest youth population, this industry is only destined to grow further.

'Decoding Esports: Where does India Stand' in association with Republic is a show that delves deep into the Indian eSports industry's future. The episode had an esteemed guest panel that consisted of renowned names like Biren Ghose, Chairman, CII National Committee, Nikhil "Sieh" Bhansali, eSports castor & analyst; Aditya Sawant aka Dynamo, pro athlete; and Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation. The panelists shared valuable insights & predictions on the future of eSports in India.

"Imagery & Simulation has enabled and empowered cricketers, racing car drivers, and players across all kinds of sports. Technology is no longer about the event; technology is how we now have the chance to enable audiences to become players. When you talk about 17-18 million people, this is now a growing segment within the overall segment of 300 million gamers. We had only 50 million gamers two years ago, and from being about 3.5% -3.6% of the media & entertainment pie in India, we can foresee a spike to 7% -10% by 2022. It will have the same kind of reach and prominence that the feature film industry has achieved after 100 years." says Biren Ghose, Chairman of, CII National Committee.

The emerging eSports landscape is projected to grow by CAGR 36% in the next three years. With the homegrown & explosive growth of eSports in the country, we are not far from a future where eSports will emerge as a lucrative career and an industry that will lead India on the path to self-reliance.