Bihar Elections 2020: Pradeep Bhandari On Impact Of PM Modi's Rallies To Strengthen Nitish

The latest Bihar Ballot edition of 'It's Political' talks about the rallies made by both the major alliances - the NDA as well as the Mahagathbandhan just days ahead of the elections. Watch the video above as Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, decodes the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies to neutralise the 'fatigue factor' of Nitish Kumar and strengthen the chances of the incumbent chief minister retaining his chair in the 2020 election, while the RJD leader and chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan Tejashwi Yadav says he is not fatigued as Nitish Kumar.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with the counting of votes will be held on November 10. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM party, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election.

On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress agreeing on seat-sharing ratio of144 and 70 seats respectively along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.