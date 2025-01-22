Debate With Arnab: BJP Goes All Out With Super Freebies Ahead Of Delhi Polls | #TrendingDebate

The BJP has come out with a second set of Supre Freebies. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win this battle of welfare driven politics in Delhi but will this gambit play out in favour of the BJP. here is the latest update on Supre Freebies The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Delhi elections by launching part 2 of its "Super Freebies" initiative, offering a slew of benefits aimed at attracting voters, particularly students. As part of this new bonanza, the BJP has promised free education for students and reimbursement for expenses incurred during competitive exams, such as coaching fees and application costs. The party’s strategy appears designed to appeal to young voters and families, promising significant financial relief. With this aggressive push for free offerings, the BJP aims to strengthen its position in Delhi and potentially clinch a victory by capitalizing on public sentiment around education and opportunities for the youth. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday unveiled the second part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. Thakur announced several ambitious schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions. The manifesto also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts. Under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive stipends of Rs 1,000 every month.